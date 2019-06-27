Shrewsbury Oxon Link Road plan is ‘seriously flawed’

Leith Planning Ltd has been instructed by Morris Leisure, which owns Oxon Touring Park, to review the application for the Oxon Link Road.

The report sets out a list of issues, including noise, safety and access, and has recommended that the application is refused by Shropshire Council or withdrawn.

It said: "It would appear that the North West Relief Road and Oxon Link Road are projects which are supported in principle at all levels of government. There is considerable political pressure to deliver the project starting with the Oxon Relief Road.

"The technical highway work underpinning the application is seriously flawed. If Highways England and/or the council as planning authority ignore the findings or pay lip service to them it will undermine the integrity of the planning system, which is paramount and is of itself of national significance."

"Irrespective of the above we trust that the application will be refused outright or alternatively that the application be withdrawn."

The road is planned as a two-lane carriageway around one mile in length, connecting the Churncote roundabout where the A5 meets Welshpool Road to the Holyhead Road at Oxon.