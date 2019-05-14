Overnight closures to hit the M54

A six-mile section of the central reservation barrier needs to be repaired, and Highways England has advised motorists to be prepared for disruption while crews work overnight between now and early June.

Some road resurfacing and repairs to broken concrete slabs will also be carried out, and the total cost of the project is set to come to £1,532,250.

The barrier repair work is being done between Junction 3 at Cosford and Junction 2 near Wolverhampton, and the eastbound road will be affected between Junction 4 at Telford and Junction 1 at Featherstone.

Highways England senior project manager Jessica Kenny said: “Essential repairs and maintenance are being carried out on the M54 eastbound.

“To ensure the safety of our workers, some night-time and weekend closures will be necessary to complete this work. We are grateful to motorists for their understanding while these vital works are carried out.”

Full closure details:

The road between Junctions 3 and 2 will be closed for the next three weekends.

Between Junctions 4 and 3, all lanes will be closed overnight for several days at a time, starting this week.

Both lanes will be shut between 8pm and 5am from now until next Friday, May 24, when normal service will resume. Then from May 28 to May 31, the same lanes will be closed between 8pm and 6am.

Finally from May 31 to June 3 the closures will be between 8pm and 5am.

Between Junctions 2 and 1, one of the three lanes will also be shut overnight every day this week until Saturday, and again throughout May and into early June.

Highways England advised drivers to expect disruption because of the lane closure between 8pm and 6am from May 13 to 18, 20 to 24, May 28 to June 1 and June 3 to June 8.

The eastbound entry slip road at Junction 3 will be inaccessible overnight, as will the exit at Junction 2, as a result of the work on the road.

On the westbound road between Junctions 3 and 2, one lane will be closed overnight at intervals until June 8 to facilitate the repair work.

Between Junctions 3 and 4, one westbound lane will be shut overnight this Thursday, May 15.

Motorists using the M54 eastbound have already faced diversions due to roadworks. Last weekend the motorway was shut from the exit slip road at Junction 3 to 2 until 6am on Monday.

Highways England engineers worked to carry out road surface and barrier repairs.

Traffic heading to the M6 was diverted via the A5.

Diversion routes via the A41, A5 and A449 will be signposted.be signposted.