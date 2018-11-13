Plans for Oxon Link Road in Shrewsbury hit by further delay

Officers from Highways England, which is responsible for maintaining the country's motorways and A roads, has raised further concerns about the plans.

The proposed road, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, would be a two-lane carriageway around one mile in length. It would connect the Churncote roundabout on the A5 to the Holyhead Road at Oxon.

It will cost in the region of £12 million to construct and is anticipated to be complete by 2021 if it gains planning approval.

The plans have been submitted by Shropshire Council and will link in eventually with the longer-term plans for a North West Relief Road.

But a report from Highways England assistant asset manager, Priya Sansoy, said the applicant needs to resolve outstanding matters before it is given the go ahead.

She said there were problems with the accuracy of a number of traffic assessments submitted by Shropshire Council.

The report said it could have implications on traffic flow, turning proportions, lane marking and signage.

"In light of this information, Highways England recommends that planning permission should not be granted for a period of three months," it said.

"This is to allow the applicant time to consult further with Highways England and seek to resolve outstanding matters."

However, it adds that the issues are "relatively minor".

The report said: "From our perspective, the outstanding issues are individually relatively minor and further refinement is unlikely to substantially affect the results."

Matt Johnson, Shropshire Council strategic transport and contracts manager, said the authority is working closely with Highways England to resolve any outstanding issues relating to design of proposed works to Churncote Roundabout.

More than 450 people have so far objected to the plans, including businesses and residents.

The Shropshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England have also recently lodged a second objection.

It said the lives of residents living along Calcott Lane and Shepherds Lane will be disrupted and be subjected to traffic noise and pollution.

It added: "Should this project go ahead, quality of life in the area will be degraded for all those who live there.

"Local rights of way for pedestrians, cyclists and horses will be rendered suitable or unsafe."