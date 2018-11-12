£9 million boost to fix Shropshire potholes

The investment to fix potholes is part of an extra £43.5m being pumped into highways by the government.

Roads Minister Jesse Norman today revealed that Shropshire Council will be allocated £7.3m and neighbouring Telford & Wrekin £1.5m.

The Department for Transport has revealed how the £420m announced in the autumn budget will be spent, and it brings the total funds for West Midlands roads for this year to over £144m.

Mr Norman said: “Potholes are a huge problem for all road users, and too often we see issues occurring at the same place time after time.

“That is why the government is investing more in improving our roads than at any time before - £15 billion between 2015 and 2020 and a further £28.8bn to 2025. Plus an immediate extra £420m for potholes and local road maintenance just this year.

“The West Midlands will be getting an extra £43m this winter to keep its roads in good condition to keep drivers and cyclists safe.”

In the next financial year the West Midlands will get £110m from the Local Highways Maintenance and Integrated Transport Block funds, which will go towards repairing roads and investing in small safety, bus priority or walking and cycling schemes.

The region also received a £71.5m boost from the budget, bringing its Transforming Cities Fund total to £321.5m. This fund is designed to improve public transport links to jobs.