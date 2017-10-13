Bridgnorth bypass roadworks: Another long closure and traffic lights for repairs

Work on the A458 in Bridgnorth and the roundabout approaches between the A458 and B4373 - the Wenlock Road junction and the Stourbridge Road roundabout - remains in place and is due to finish by November 10.

Works to the safety barriers, street lighting and drainage over the entire site have been ongoing.

These works will continue until November during midweek daytime hours. Shropshire Council says this will involve further periods where both the Ludlow Road Roundabout, the Kidderminster Road Roundabout and the Wenlock Road Junction will be controlled under traffic signals at various times.

These signals are being manually controlled at peak times and the council has apologised in advance while the roadworks are underway.

Part of the work has also involved replacing deck joints on Bridgnorth River Severn Bridge, which the council says, so far, has progressed well.

The first half of the bridge deck joint on the westbound carriageway has been installed and the second half were in place by October 6.

Works are now focused onto completing this half of the bridge joint before the surfacing can be completed.

Traffic signals will be in place with one lane closed at all times however work progresses during the evenings.

The condition of the concrete on the ends of the bridge deck were found to be far worse than expected and had resulted in significant extra works. However the delays caused have been minimised and it is not believed at this stage that this will impact on the finish date.

Night time road closures are planned in mid and late October for the installation of the eastbound lane bridge deck joint, the final resurfacing , further bridge inspection works and Severn Valley Railway bridge painting.

This will include a further long closure of the bypass which will include daytime hours

A number of improvements to the traffic management and signage layout have been identified and will be implemented for long closures of the bypass, which will occur between 8pm on October 24 and 6am on October 26. This includes programming the closure to coincide with the school half term holidays.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "Whilst it is expected these improvements will assist in minimising delays, long delays are however again expected, particularly during peak times."

On the evening of November 6, the A458 link between the Kidderminster Road Roundabout and the Stourbridge Road Roundabout will be closed overnight for repairs to the existing surfacing. This will be a single night closure between 8pm and 6am on November 7

The council added: "By progressing the works 24 hours a day during the midweek period, it is felt that the inconvenience to the general public is minimised by keeping the duration of the works to the minimum. We appreciate that at times works are noisy, some noise is inevitable and cannot be avoided. For this we apologise."