Somewhere to turn to if mobile network upgrades interfere with TV reception

There is free help if your TV goes on the blink because of mobile upgrades

Restore TV is an independent programme run by Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited that resolves TV interference - for free - that is caused by the upgrade of mobile signals.

DMSL is owned by and represents the UK’s four mobile network operators – EE, Virgin Media O2, Three and Vodafone.

A spokesman for Restore TV said they don't know the timing of the upgrade but want to make sure that people know about the free service in advance. The upgrade should boost the speed, performance and coverage of mobile services in the area.

They add that there is a "small chance" that these upgrades may cause interference to TV services received through an aerial such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView. Signs include intermittent sound, blocky images (pixelation) or loss of TV signal.

Restore TV’s role is to ensure people can continue to enjoy free to view TV when mobile is upgraded in their area.

It provides help to anyone experiencing interference to TV services caused by mobile signals. The company offers additional support for people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.

Ben Roome, chief executive of Restore TV, said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company.

"Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.

“If you see new TV interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue."

The company can send a Restore TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box to remove mobile signals and allow you to watch free to view TV as normal.

“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from a Restore TV engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility," he added.

Cable and satellite TV, such as Sky or Virgin, are not affected. However, viewers with these services, who also watch free to view TV through an aerial, can receive a free Restore TV filter.

Residents are more likely to be affected if they live in an area with weak digital television reception, have a TV signal booster and whose TV aerial is close to a mobile mast.

For residents in flats or communal buildings, Restore TV provides landlords or property managers with support to resolve the problem.

Any viewers who experience new interference to free to view TV should contact Restore TV on: 0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobiles) or visit https://restoretv.uk/