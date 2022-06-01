Shropshire road closures: The 52 streets being shut for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will come alive with traditional food, drinks, and plenty of song and dance.
Residents planning to celebrate Her Majesty's landmark achievement in the street were asked to submit a road closure application to the council.
This means that around 100 roads around the county will be closed to traffic at various points between June 2 and June 5.
Roy Aldcroft, Shropshire Council deputy cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, said: "We are delighted to have been able to help so many people with their plans to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
"We hope everyone enjoys their celebration and lots of fun is had by all our communities across the county.
"The Shropshire Council website has a handy page full of tips and advice for people who may be looking for some last minute inspiration too."
The roads that will be closed are:
Bridgnorth
Saturday:
Coronation Street 8am – 10.30pm
Main Street Worfield (partially), from Saturday, 8pm – Sunday 8pm
Sunday:
Campbell Close, 2pm - 6pm
Chapel Lane, Quatford, All day
St Marys Street, Bridgnorth, All day
Whitburn Street, 1pm – 7pm
Cantreyn Drive, 11am – 5pm
Highfields (partially closed, from two corners between approximately No. 73 - 105), 12pm –3pm
Oswestry
Thursday:
Cae Onan, 12pm – 8pm
Friday:
Alma Close, 1pm – 4pm
Park Avenue, 3pm – 5pm
Ashlands Road, 2pm – 8pm
Fitzgwarine Drive, 1pm – 8pm
Saturday:
The right-hand end of the cul-de-sac at Westfields Close, 11am - 11pm
Sunday:
The road that goes through Eardiston (SY11 4HA) just after the Eardiston sign at Lane End, up to the end of the houses, Castle Barn, 2pm – 4:30pm
City Lane Hengoed, 1pm – 6pm
Monday:
Orchard Drive, 11:30 – 6pm
Church Stretton
Friday:
B5477 Shrewsbury Road, 10:30am – 6pm
Sunday:
Alison Road (partially), 12pm – 8pm
Whitchurch
Friday:
Egerton road Whitchurch, 1pm – 5pm
The Grove, Whitchurch, 10am – 11pm
Alkington Road to Kingsway Junction, 12pm – 8pm
Wentnor
Friday:
Wentnor, 3pm – 5pm
Ludlow
Saturday:
New Street, 12 - 5pm
Sunday:
Hayton Bank, Haytons Bent, 10am – 11pm
Three Crosses, 12pm – 6pm
Roads in Hopton Wafers village (not A4117), all day
Three Crosses, Clee Hill, 12pm – 6pm
Ellesmere
Sunday:
The Meadows Cockshutt, 12pm – 6pm
Brownlow Road, 12pm – 6pm
Oak Drive Ellesmere, 2pm – 6pm
Cardington
Sunday:
From the Old Bakery 20 Royal Oak Junction to the South West Corner of the Churchyard, Cardington, 8am – 10pm
Much Wenlock
Saturday:
Oakfield Park, 5pm - 9pm
Craven Arms
Sunday:
Broome Road B4369, 1pm – 7pm
Back Lane, Onibury, 9am – 6pm
Market Drayton
Saturday:
Berrisford Close, 9am – 10pm
Sunday:
Willage Road, 10am – 5pm
Willenhall
Sunday:
Shepherd's Lane, 11am – 10pm
Newport
Sunday:
St Mary's Street, Church Street, Green End, Deermoss Lane, 11.45am – 12.45pm
Ackleton
Sunday:
Folley Road, 10am to 7pm
Shifnal
Sunday:
Badger Road (in front of the Church), 11am – 6pm
Orchard Road, all day
Shrewsbury Road, 10am – 11:45pm
Lydbury North
Friday:
The road next to the stream in the centre of the village (Lydbury North Bridge Junction with B4385 to Stank Lane), 12pm – 3pm
Sunday:
Acton Bank Farm to the junction with B4385 Acton view, and the restricted lane to the ford in Brockton, 11am – 6pm
Woore
Sunday:
Woore, road closure not required but slow traffic, temporary traffic restrictions will be needed for 25 minutes for a parade of vintage vehicles, horses and traps (including 120/200 meters of pedestrians on foot in fancy dress), 2:30pm – 2:50pm
Broseley
Sunday:
High Street Broseley, 9am – 6pm