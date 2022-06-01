Shropshire road closures: The 52 streets being shut for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will come alive with traditional food, drinks, and plenty of song and dance.

Residents planning to celebrate Her Majesty's landmark achievement in the street were asked to submit a road closure application to the council.

This means that around 100 roads around the county will be closed to traffic at various points between June 2 and June 5.

Roy Aldcroft, Shropshire Council deputy cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, said: "We are delighted to have been able to help so many people with their plans to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"We hope everyone enjoys their celebration and lots of fun is had by all our communities across the county.

"The Shropshire Council website has a handy page full of tips and advice for people who may be looking for some last minute inspiration too."

The roads that will be closed are:

Bridgnorth

Saturday:

Coronation Street 8am – 10.30pm

Main Street Worfield (partially), from Saturday, 8pm – Sunday 8pm

Sunday:

Campbell Close, 2pm - 6pm

Chapel Lane, Quatford, All day

St Marys Street, Bridgnorth, All day

Whitburn Street, 1pm – 7pm

Cantreyn Drive, 11am – 5pm

Highfields (partially closed, from two corners between approximately No. 73 - 105), 12pm –3pm

Oswestry

Thursday:

Cae Onan, 12pm – 8pm

Friday:

Alma Close, 1pm – 4pm

Park Avenue, 3pm – 5pm

Ashlands Road, 2pm – 8pm

Fitzgwarine Drive, 1pm – 8pm

Saturday:

The right-hand end of the cul-de-sac at Westfields Close, 11am - 11pm

Sunday:

The road that goes through Eardiston (SY11 4HA) just after the Eardiston sign at Lane End, up to the end of the houses, Castle Barn, 2pm – 4:30pm

City Lane Hengoed, 1pm – 6pm

Monday:

Orchard Drive, 11:30 – 6pm

Church Stretton

Friday:

B5477 Shrewsbury Road, 10:30am – 6pm

Sunday:

Alison Road (partially), 12pm – 8pm

Whitchurch

Friday:

Egerton road Whitchurch, 1pm – 5pm

The Grove, Whitchurch, 10am – 11pm

Alkington Road to Kingsway Junction, 12pm – 8pm

Wentnor

Friday:

Wentnor, 3pm – 5pm

Ludlow

Saturday:

New Street, 12 - 5pm

Sunday:

Hayton Bank, Haytons Bent, 10am – 11pm

Three Crosses, 12pm – 6pm

Roads in Hopton Wafers village (not A4117), all day

Three Crosses, Clee Hill, 12pm – 6pm

Ellesmere

Sunday:

The Meadows Cockshutt, 12pm – 6pm

Brownlow Road, 12pm – 6pm

Oak Drive Ellesmere, 2pm – 6pm

Cardington

Sunday:

From the Old Bakery 20 Royal Oak Junction to the South West Corner of the Churchyard, Cardington, 8am – 10pm

Much Wenlock

Saturday:

Oakfield Park, 5pm - 9pm

Craven Arms

Sunday:

Broome Road B4369, 1pm – 7pm

Back Lane, Onibury, 9am – 6pm

Market Drayton

Saturday:

Berrisford Close, 9am – 10pm

Sunday:

Willage Road, 10am – 5pm

Willenhall

Sunday:

Shepherd's Lane, 11am – 10pm

Newport

Sunday:

St Mary's Street, Church Street, Green End, Deermoss Lane, 11.45am – 12.45pm

Ackleton

Sunday:

Folley Road, 10am to 7pm

Shifnal

Sunday:

Badger Road (in front of the Church), 11am – 6pm

Orchard Road, all day

Shrewsbury Road, 10am – 11:45pm

Lydbury North

Friday:

The road next to the stream in the centre of the village (Lydbury North Bridge Junction with B4385 to Stank Lane), 12pm – 3pm

Sunday:

Acton Bank Farm to the junction with B4385 Acton view, and the restricted lane to the ford in Brockton, 11am – 6pm

Woore

Sunday:

Woore, road closure not required but slow traffic, temporary traffic restrictions will be needed for 25 minutes for a parade of vintage vehicles, horses and traps (including 120/200 meters of pedestrians on foot in fancy dress), 2:30pm – 2:50pm

Broseley

Sunday: