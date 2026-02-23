Owner of Wellington car wash wants to turn it into a sales forecourt

Mrs Rennu Biant of Auto Shine and Quik Fix in King Street, is also applying to planners at Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to install a 2.1m-tall (6ft) security fence and camera.

Agent Sunny Roy, of London-based ParamountBuilt, has told planners the proposal represents a “clear improvement compared with the previous car wash use”.

It is expected to cut noise, traffic and environmental impact.

The plan is to remove the existing car wash area building.

The car wash and valeting site in King Street, Wellington. Photo: Google

“This removal will open up the site for the new car sales forecourt, helping improve the site’s functionality and visual appearance while aligning with the surrounding area’s urban setting,” the applicant has told planners.

“Overall, the proposals provide a better-organised, quieter, cleaner, and more visually coherent commercial use than the existing car wash, while maintaining compatibility with the surrounding urban setting and conservation area.”

Neighbours in nearby Drapers Court want “written assurance” that cars linked to the business won’t ignore residents-only parking. They have no objections to the plan but one said they have been having problems “for at least three years and no local authority or the police have done anything to help the residents”.

Planners have been told the plan is for the site to be open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm on Saturdays and by appointment only on Sundays.

The applicants have told the council that they expect up to 10 customers a day and there would be “sufficient” spaces for staff and customers.

Council officials are set to decide the issue after a consultation period.

Details can be found on the council planning portal (reference TWC/2026/0106).