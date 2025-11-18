Stunning village home near Shrewsbury with large outdoor swimming pool and views over Shropshire Hills goes up for sale

The Starlings in Bayston Hill near Shrewsbury has hit the market for offers in region of £750,000 with Miller Evans estate agents.

The property features a large outdoor swimming pool, landscaped gardens, “unrivalled” far-reaching views of the surrounding countryside, a spacious double garage, and more.

Inside, the home offers five bedrooms, including two that are accessed via a separate wing including a "fantastic" family room games room/studio.

The large outdoor swimming pool. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove

The listing describes the property as: "A superior residence set in an elevated position within landscaped terraced gardens with large sun terrace with a swimming pool and unrivalled breath-taking views of the Shropshire Hills.

The Starlings in Bayston Hill near Shrewsbury. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove

"The Starlings is a distinctive and much loved family home. This bright, light and airy property boasts generous and practical family accommodation incorporating a separate wing which blends seamlessly with the principle accommodation.

The property boasts stunning views of surrounding countryside. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove

"The property is well placed within reach of village amenities in Bayston Hill including village school, shops and recreational pursuits. The county town of Shrewsbury is a short distance with many fashionable bars, restaurants, Theatre Severn and railway station.

The Starlings in Bayston Hill near Shrewsbury. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove

"The landscaped gardens are South facing and have been carefully curated to take full advantage of the site and to captivate the amazing views over the surrounding landscape with the Shropshire hills in the distance."

The large outdoor swimming pool with views of the Shropshire Hills. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove

