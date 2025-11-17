Council rejects second Tory bid to put space in Telford’s local plan for ‘small’ nuclear reactors

Councillor Steve Bentley last tested the water on the issue six months ago when his first attempt at winning support across the council was defeated.

Councillor Steve Bentley going 'nuclear' at Telford & Wrekin Council. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

On Thursday the Ercall Magna councillor had another go at winning support for the plan. His motion asked for the council to undertake to “follow the Secretary of State’s acknowledgement that small modular reactors will, unlike wind turbines, provide a constant source of reliable energy, and will include potential future provision for the same within the current draft plan.”

Councillor Bentley told the full council on Thursday that SMR’s take up 18 times less space than solar panels.

“It is a motion of sense,” he said. “The council has to take notice of what the Government is saying.”

Great British Energy this week announced that Wylfa on Anglesey has been selected as the site for the UK’s first Small Modular Reactor.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Thomas Janke (Newport South) welcomed the motion’s “intent” but the issue would need more evidence.

But he added that in future local plans nuclear could be included “where appropriate.”

Conservative councillors Gareth Thomas and Tim Nelson supported the motion.

Councillor Thomas said fields in his ward were already covered in solar panels and nuclear would “reduce the acreage needed.”

Councillor Nelson said the energy source could provide “uninterruptable” energy to “power hungry” businesses.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Labour, Ironbridge Gorge) the cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability opposed the motion.

She said she “admired” councillor Bentley’s persistence in wanting a “nuclear reactor in the borough.”

But she said the issue is “too early and too late”.

The technology won’t be proven until the 2030s and it was “too late” to find space in the local plan.

She added that councillor Bentley’s move would be “undemocratic” as the local plan is being examined after public consultation.

After the vote, speaker Councillor Arnold England (Labour, Brookside) announced that the motion had been “overwhelmingly” lost.