Controversial Telford children’s home recommended for approval despite residents’ concerns

The proposal for a change of use of a house in Bridle Walk, Donnington, saw a parish council face a backlash from residents after it criticised locals for not turning up to a meeting to discuss it.

The area in Donnington where a healthcare company wants a residential home for children. Picture: Google Maps

At a later meeting the parish council decided to oppose the change of use after residents turned out.

Now, councillors at Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee are set to decide the matter at a meeting to be held in public this Wednesday (November 12).

Wrockwardine Wood & Trench Parish Council stirred up a hornets’ nest after recording on the borough council planning portal that it was “disappointing that there were no local residents at the meeting to put forward their views”.

“The councillors present were sympathetic that children’s homes have a place in the community, but they raised concerns to the location of the property, which is a semi-detached house, the lack of parking and the layout of the road which becomes congested evenings and weekends.”

Residents responded with one calling on the parish council to be “more open with residents and have another meeting”.

Another resident called for a “meeting between residents and council/planners where the residents know the time and place of the meeting rather than the council trying to do things underhanded”.

An amended set of plans were discussed at a parish council meeting on October 20 where “a representation of residents from Bridle Walk attended the meeting”.

The parish council subsequently objected, with concern about the “impact on community life [of] having children with complex needs living in a very close community”.

“Following careful consideration, councillors objected to the planning application on the basis of insufficient parking for a commercial business and the impact it will have on access/parking for neighbouring properties.

“Secondly, the location is unsuitable for a home for children with complex needs whose behaviour will impact on community life.”

Planning officials say the issue has to be decided by the committee at a meeting because of the number of objections received. Some 30 objections from 14 addresses had been lodged with one in support.

But the officials are recommending that councillors give the Saisha Healthcare plan permission.

They say that initial plans to house four children at the property had been halved to two following concerns regarding parking and shift change over periods. Two children, two members of staff and a manager would be on site at one time.

“Concerns have been raised that the site is not secure enough to house vulnerable young people,” planning officers wrote.

“Officers considered that it is not the purpose of these facilities for the children to be ‘prisoned’ within the site with excessive fencing or boundary treatments – it should be the case that children are made to feel integrated within the wider community and are not made to feel that they are being contained within the site.”

They add that before the application was submitted there would be “no control on whom was occupying the property” and objections on grounds of it being a children’s home “would therefore not warrant the refusal of the application”.

“As a residential dwelling with four double bedrooms available as an open market property, this dwelling could be realistically moved into and occupied by a family of 6-8 people, based on two people occupying the main bedroom and 4-6 children occupying the remaining bedrooms.

“There would be no restriction on the number of occupants, and additional children, relatives or friends could share bedrooms if circumstances required.

“This is significantly greater than the five being proposed as part of this application; two staff members, one manager and two children at one time.”

Concerns had also been raised about anti-social behaviour.

One objector wrote: “There is a history of anti-social behaviour in this area, which would I fear be reignited by the introduction of young people with potential behavioural issues.

“The property selected is opposite the community play area which if engulfed by the children in care would deter children of the community using it.”

But officials have responded saying: “Officers cannot assume that as the accommodation is to be used for vulnerable children, that they will automatically cause anti-social behaviour.”

The one supporter, a “local resident, foster carer and tutor to children in care” wrote that the area was a good one to choose.

“The estate promotes a nice calm, safe and nurturing environment for children to thrive.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee is set to decide the issue at a meeting held in public at Southwater One and online starting at 6pm on Wednesday (November 12).

