Could Powys County Council have finally sold Llandrindod Wells' historic Gwalia building?

The sale of a prominent Powys County Council building is back on, and could net the authority up to £250,000.

On Monday, October 13, Powys County Council leader Coouncillor Jake Berriman, in his cabinet role as portfolio holder for Property, will be taking a delegated decision on “the disposal” of The Gwalia on Ithon Road in Llandrindod Wells.

The council has been looking to offload the office for several years and it had been thought that a deal had been made earlier this year, but this fell through three months ago.

The 18-page report on the building’s disposal has not been included in the published papers, and if it is added to the online report it can be expected to be confidential.

The historic Grade II (two) building had been for sale with an asking price of £250,000.

The building has been used by the council as a library, registration services and an office.

The sale would go part of the way towards a £10 million sales target that the council had.

This target was scrapped as part of a motion to protect the County Farms estate put forward by opposition councillors at a council meeting back in July.

At that meeting, Cllr Berriman, who argued against scrapping the £10 million sales target, told councillors of the “sad news” that the sale of The Gwalia at that time had “fallen through.”

Using money from the asset sales as “capital receipts” to fund council building and maintenance projects means that the authority would need to borrow less money and in turn pay less interest on top of that.

Under the council’s protocol, councillors have five full working days to call in the decision for scrutiny.

This means that if the decision is not challenged it should come into force on Tuesday, October 21.

The Gwalia Hotel opened in 1902 and was a fashionable spa venue in the early Edwardian years.

It was sold at auction to Radnorshire County Council and the council officers and their departments moved into the former hotel in 1950.

In 1974, the building became the headquarters of Radnorshire District Council and became a customer service point for Powys council in 1996.

Cllr Jake Berriman - Liberal Democrat - represents Llandrindod North. Powys County Council