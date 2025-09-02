Plans submitted for 60 homes between Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury

The outline application by Muller Property Group is for the development to be on land to the west of Harley Road in Cressage, between Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury.

It also includes the provision of an improved access, a pedestrian footway crossing and traffic calming improvements along Harley Road.

Half of the properties will have three bedrooms, with 21 being four-bedroom, six two-bedroom, and three five-bedroom. A total of 20% are being classed as affordable.

The proposed landscaping plan. Picture: Berrys

The developer is also proposing to include 630 square-metres of public open space, with biodiversity net gain benefits.

Matters including scale, layout, appearance, and landscape are being reserved for future consideration.

Harley Road and the site access on the left. Picture: Berrys

Submitting a design and access statement, Amy Henson, from Berrys, said the site lies within Flood Zone 1, indiciating a low probability of flooding. A detailed drainage strategy will be developed and submitted as part of the reserved matters application, she added.

Meanwhile an up-to-date ecology and biodiversity assessment has been submitted in support of the application to ensure all potential impacts on the natural enviornment are fully considered and appropriately mitigated.

Ms Henson said that existing mature trees and hedgerows along the site boundaries will be retained and enhanced where necessary, while internal trees and planting wil be preserved to enhance green infrastructure.

The site where Muller Property Group is planning to build 60 homes. Picture: Berrys

“The proposed development is carefully well-considered, taking into account the planning history of the site and technical constraints,” said Ms Henson.

“This is a high-quality residential scheme that will enhance housing choice and supply in the local area, including the delivery of 20% affordable housing in line with local policy requirements.

“The site benefits from good accessibility, located within walking distance of local bus stops and public amenities, promoting sustainable modes of transport, whilst providing traffic calming measures along the highway, for the benefit of the whole community.

“As part of the proposal, the site access and adjoining highway infrastructure will be improved, ensuring safe and efficient movement for all users.”

Anyone who wants to view the plans, or comment on them, can do so via searching for reference 25/03043/OUT via Shropshire Council’s planning portal.