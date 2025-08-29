Dead pub site’s future in Telford takes another twist as plans for extra flat refused

Some residents near the former Swan Inn pub, in Waters Upton, had wanted the re-development to be completed as soon as possible saying it has been a building site eyesore for years.

But many other locals were concerned that it would mean the end of agreed plans for a community space. The pub, the only one in the village, had been judged an asset of community value.

A space had been approved in plans for three flats on the top floor with the community space on the ground floor. Those are now “substantially complete.”

Planning agent J Patel, of Hornchurch, in Essex said new plans for one additional flat on the ground floor would utilise “internal space more efficiently.”

The rest of the plan is “substantially complete”, the agent added on behalf of applicant.

The agent added that they “acknowledged that he asset of community value award is both enforceable and encourageable.”

But they added that there is “no substantial case for a building to carry on under any planning classification attributable to that of the original public house.”

A non-recent Google Maps picture of the site of the former pub

Planning officers at Telford & Wrekin Council refused the additional flat saying there would be a lack of parking and only two spaces would be provided for the community building.

The officials responded to a number of comments where concerns had been raised regarding the previously approved community use.

“From the plans submitted and the description of the application, officers can confirm that the community use did still form part of this application; despite some slight changes being made to the internal layout.

“This element of the proposal continues to remain acceptable.”

A resident, responding to a public consultation exercise said: “This development really needs bringing to a conclusion.

“After years of changing of ownership, constant amendments and planning applications which deter from the original planning approval, I think many local people are becoming concerned, not only because they have lived next to a dangerous previously unsecured building site for what seems like an eternity, but also what the intentions are for overdeveloping a small area next to a busy road in a small village.”

A resident of nearby Swan Court also urged getting the site finished as soon as possible.

“It is directly affecting the residents of Swan Court more than anybody else in the village, including the fact that it is detrimental to the price of our properties.”

He added that the resident of Swan Court are “being directly affected every day and have been for the last 10 years plus.

Waters Upton Parish Council told the planners that it continues to work with the owner / developer to bring forward the completion of this site.

“We continue to look forward to the completion of the Community Asset so that the apartments and semi-detached houses can be completed and occupied.

“It is vitally important that we all work together to bring completion of the site, which has been ‘under construction’ for far too long.”

In a Facebook post the parish council said they have met with the owners who “would value the opportunity to discuss any proposals so that the next stages of work on the site can be moving towards the completion of the Swan Community Asset, which will then enable the residential units to be completed and made available.”

The planning application documents said that older parts of the pub date back to at least 1843 when it was a coaching inn.

According to the BBC, the pub closed in 2007, and suffered fires in 2015.

Local media reported that a fire at the pub which broke out just before 1am on Friday, September 18, 2015, had been a suspected arson. It caused substantial damage to the pub.

About 40 firefighters from from seven stations – Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Shrewsbury, Telford, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington – took four hours to put out the flames.