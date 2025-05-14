Telford homes plan rejected over ‘not enough summer sun’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Peter Richards & Co, of Whitchurch, had applied to Telford & Wrekin Council to put three dwellings on land behind Haybridge Road, in Hadley, but one of them caused concern to planners.

The applicant, who also runs a butcher’s shop, had said that “the shading would not be of an unacceptable level”.

But council planners noted that the guidance the applicant used is “not an adopted planning policy document and therefore, can be given limited weight, if any, in the decision making process.”

They went on to say that “in the summer months, where occupants are seeking to enjoy more time in private amenity spaces for recreational purposes, a period of only between three-four hours where the garden will not be significantly shaded is considered to be a poor provision of amenity space and would not encourage the healthy living of occupants.”

Their appraisal noted that at weekends “this will significantly limit the enjoyment of the garden area associated with Plot 1, noting that it is likely that children will reside within the properties due to the number of bedrooms proposed.”

Planners noted that the site currently comprises of a number of detached outbuildings, which vary in scale and design. It is used as parking for the adjacent butcher’s shop, which is also run by the applicant

Outline planning permission had been granted in 2010 for two dwellings on the site.

But planning policies have changed since then, the officials noted.

The applicant has also been informed that the proposed garden space for plot 1 would not produce an environment which facilitates and encourages healthy living, given that the space only be used to their full potential for a maximum of four hours a day in summer months.