Houses to be built on former Labour Club site in Craven Arms

Bramley Property Holdings Limited submitted plans for the scheme to happen in Corvedale Road.

After the building fell into disuse and disrepair in the 1980s, it was demolished after Craven Arms Town Council purchased the site in 2010.

The developer’s proposal is for one three-bedroom house fronting Corvedale Road, which supplements a previously approved scheme for another two-bedroomed home.

The site of a former Labour Club in Corvedale Road, Craven Arms. Picture: Bramley Property Holdings Limited

“The applicant is engaged in constructing properties that are then privately rented,” said a spokesperson.

“On previous projects in nearby market towns, this has provided new, high quality homes for private rental which are sorely needed for families wanting to live and rent locally. The applicant has a proven track record in providing houses for private rent long term which is unusual in the market and gives private tenants piece of mind.”

Bramley Property Holdings Limited has been allowed to build two houses on the site of a former Labour Club in Corvedale Road, Craven Arms. Picture: Bramley Property Holdings Limited

The spokesperson added that the outdoor amenity space would continue to be used for refuse/equipment space, as well as garden space and drying areas. There will be one parking space for the two-bedroom dwelling, and two spaces for the three-bedroom one.

Shropshire Council granted the proposal subject to several conditions being met.

“Given the location of the proposed development, directly adjacent other housing and within the town’s development boundary, the scheme is acceptable in principle,” said a spokesperson.

“The proposal reflects the density, scale, design and pattern of built development in the locality and there are no overriding concerns in terms of residential amenity, access, parking, drainage or ecology.

“Biodiversity Net Gain applies to the scheme and a statutory condition controls this requirement, under separate legislation. Therefore, the development would accord with the principal determining criteria of the relevant development plan policies.”