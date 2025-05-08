Planners reject HMO for 12 people in Wellington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Planners ruled that the the proposal for 93, Watling Street, Wellington, would mean a “significant intensification of use and an overdevelopment of the site.”

Objectors had included Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Lee Carter (Labour, Arleston & College) who told officers that he ‘strongly’ objected to the plan.

The house in Watling Street, Wellington. Picture: Google Maps

Councillor Carter said: “Quite how it can be perceived that there will be no adverse impact on traffic in the area is beyond me.

“The proposed development is overdevelopment of the area which is already home to a 90 bed hotel and a large apartment block adjacent.

“It has potential to compromise the quality of life for the local community and in addition put further strain on local services.”

Planning agents at Tamworth-based Portfolio Architects told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that the applicants, Mr & Mrs Kudhail, are “committed to ensuring the highest quality of rental accommodation for their tenants.”

The agent added: “This property will offer an affordable yet desirable housing option for many young or single professionals that either can’t afford to rent a whole property themselves or prefer the benefits of shared living, contributing positively to the local rental market while meeting the growing demand for well-managed shared accommodation.”

Wellington Town Council’s planning committee, which also objected, was told that highway officials believe that a lack of parking spaces at the house in Watling Street can be dealt with by conditions.

The planning agent for the applicant had said that by providing secure cycle storage and “encouraging public transport use, the development aims to promote sustainable modes of transport, contributing to a more environmentally friendly lifestyle for future residents.”

Highways experts at the council said that normally a plan for 12 occupants would need six parking spaces.

But they were “content to accept a lower parking provision” by imposing conditions.

Planning officials who made the final decision after receiving the opposing views have informed the applicant and agent that they can appeal the decision which was confirmed earlier this month.