Ludlow Rugby Football Club lodges plans to extend car park

The proposal is to change the use of a section of land it owns from residential gardens to community recreational use. This, if approved, will extend the existing car parking area to around 30 extra spaces.

Ludlow RFC is prone to flooding. Picture: LRFC

The site at The Linney is a meadow, which is part of a larger meadow owned by the rugby club. To the north boundary is a car parked owned by Ludlow Tennis Club, which provides around 26 spaces.

Access to the existing car park. Picture: LRFC

“There are no built structures planned as part of the application, hence the site will remain as a ‘green’ space,” reads the design and access statement.

The proposed site adjacent to the existing car park. Picture: LRFC

“A timber post and rail field fence will be erected to the perimeter.

“All existing trees and hedgerows are shown on the site plan but no trees or hedgerows will be affected by the new development or during the construction works. As a precaution, any trees adjacent to the works will be protected by tree protection fencing.

“The application site layout allows adequate parking and turning space for motor vehicles to leave in a forward gear. Disabled parking spaces are provided on the main club car park as are areas for motor cycles, bicycles and recycling bins.”

The statement adds that access is via a private access drive directly off The Linney. This, the club says, has been in use for many years without issue for either motor vehicles or team coaches, the latter using the existing car park for, at most, 12 to 14 times a season.

It added that, on occasion, away team coaches allow the players to alight at a convenient point and they walk the final distance to the club. On match days, the majority of cars have left the main site and car park by 10pm.

However, the site is at risk of flooding from the river Teme and Corve.

“Flooding happens several times a year when the area becomes inaccessible,” said a LRFC spokesperson.

“Fortunately, the open area of the site and the well draining geological base allows all flood water to infiltrate naturally within a few days.

“Being on the flood plane requires LRFC to continually monitor surface water run-off during fluvial flooding events and if found to be necessary will consider SuDS appropriate to their site. In past years, flooding has been adequately managed by natural infiltration.”

Anyone who wants to comment about the application (25/01188/FUL) should do so by April 25.