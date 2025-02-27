Plans for 323 homes in village near Bridgnorth get green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crest Nicholson Midlands’ proposal relates to a hybrid application for up to 550 homes, along with other employment and retail use, that was approved in 2021. The latest reserved matters application went before Shropshire Council’s Southern Planning Committee on Tuesday (February 25).

The scheme for plots 1 and 7 on land in Tasley is for 323 houses – 62 in plot 1, and 261 for plot 7. This comprises a mix of one- to five-bed homes with nearly 20 per cent (64 one- to three-bed properties) classed as affordable.

There are two parking spaces per home, with garages also provided. Public open space is set within a large central area of plot 7 that includes a 'Local Equipped Area of Play' (LEAP) and 'Local Areas of Play' (LAP) along with an attenuation basin for surface water run-off.

Internal highways are proposed to be formed by public and private roads, including pedestrian and cycle paths. Vehicular access into both sites was approved within the outline application.

Shropshire Council received representations from four members of the public, who said there was no proper notification of the application. Concerns were also raised about traffic and parking along Church Lane, potential contaminants, and the impact on wildlife and trees.

Councillor George Edwards, of Tasley Parish Council, asked for the application to be deferred so that Shropshire Council could work further with the developer.

“Existing houses backing on to plot 7 have already flooded,” said Councillor Edwards.

“Flooding here is not a risk, it’s a reality - and people won’t buy a house if it floods. Properties along Church Lane, some with septic tanks, rely on a foul drainage network within plot 1. Little, if any consideration, has been given to accommodating this.”

Crest Nicholson has been given permission to build 323 homes in Tasley, on the edge of Bridgnorth. Picture: Google

An agent representing Crest Nicholson said all of the drainage details will be discharged through the outline conditions, and it is an ongoing process.

She added that tree planting along the main road will be incorporated following the priniciples set in the outline consent, that access for refuse vehicles has been assured, as well as the bus route link through the western side.

However, Councillor Nigel Lumby said he was concerned that only two parking spaces were being proposed, even for four- and five-bedroom houses.

“That’s a recipe for disaster,” he said.

“In all modern estates with those sort of houses, there are grown-up kids that are still at home, all with a car and nowhere to park on the road.”

Responding to his concerns, planning officer Louise Evans said the direction from government is not to provide parking onsite so it encourages people to use public transport.

The scheme was approved by eight councillors, with one abstaining.

“I like the number of affordable houses, and I like the green space which is really important,” said Councillor Andy Boddington.