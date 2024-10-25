Former Wem hotel with lake and space for helicopter hits market - take a look inside the extraordinary renovated mansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Woodlands in Wolverley near Wem has hit the market for a guide price of £2,950,000 and boasts a lake that is fully stocked with a range of fish, expansive gardens and a beautiful interior.

The six-bedroom mansion was formerly a hotel and the current owners have spent two years refurbishing and extending the property into the gorgeous family home it is today.

Located at the end of a secluded driveway, that is lined with trees and approached by electric gates, the house boasts grounds extending to just under five acres in size with fantastic views across the countryside. The listing states that the gardens are "spacious enough for a helicopter to land".

The rear of the property boasting a terrace and a lake. Picture: Rightmove and Savills

The private countryside house has been designed as a family home and to create "a blend of stature and grace, combining stylish contemporary interiors with a lifestyle twist" and each of the six bathroom suites are fitted with Italian marble.

"This has to be one of the most beautifully designed houses within Shropshire," says the listing by Savills estate agents. "The Woodlands is an extremely impressive Georgian property, that was formerly a hotel.

The Woodlands near Wem has been listed for sale. The former hotel has been renovated by the current owners and turned into a stunning family home. Picture: Rightmove and Savills

"The current owners purchased it about seven years ago and spent two years refurbishing and extending it into the fabulous family home it is today.

"Located down a long, secluded gravel driveway lined with trees, through double electric gates the house stands proud within its own grounds with fabulous views across the countryside beyond. The owners have put an incredible amount of thought into the detail and spec of the property offering unique and stylish living accommodation, whilst creating a wonderful family feel.

Views of the countryside and of expansive gardens. Picture: Rightmove and Savills

"The bathrooms are all fitted with beautiful Italian marble and the kitchen living room has a real wow factor. The house is perfect for entertaining, whether inside or outside."

A double porch with a stunning mosaic sky light above leads to the entrance hall, and to the left is an elegant drawing room featuring a beautiful marble fireplace.

A cinema room and gym complete the first floor. Picture: Rightmove and Savills

The extensive kitchen is a modern extension that runs the whole width of the house and has been described as the "heart of the home" and French doors provide access onto a terrace. The first floor also features a stunning cinema room and gym that looks out onto the front drive.

The large kitchen that has been extended. Picture: Rightmove and Savills

Stairs rise to the first floor where the principle bedroom can be found with its three sash windows overlooking the grounds and gardens and "offers complete luxury". It boasts an emperor sized bed with a lift cabinet TV, a dressing room with built in wardrobes, shelves, cupboards and lights.

A large and impressive dining room. Picture: Rightmove and Savills

The listing says that the "opulent tiling" in the the en-suite is "Versace designed and is totally unique to this property".

The Woodlands features six large bedrooms. Picture: Rightmove and Savills

There are a further five double bedrooms in the house - three of which have emperor sized beds and all have en-suites. All of the bathrooms boast rainfall showers, underfloor heating and have been designed beautifully with granite and marble.

Beautiful bathrooms in the house with marble and granite. Picture: Rightmove and Savills

Three of the five other bedrooms also offer walk-in wardrobes with storage, and the house on the whole features a number of large walk-in cupboards.

A walk-in wardrobe. Picture: Rightmove and Savills

Outside, The Woodlands is surrounded by landscaped gardens and grounds with a number of mature trees. The sweeping gravel driveway leads to a large parking area with a turning circle.

Beautiful bathrooms in the house with marble and granite. Picture: Rightmove and Savills

There is a separate double garage and a side gate leading to the back of the house where owners can enjoy beautiful countryside views.

The rear of the property boasting a terrace and a lake. Picture: Rightmove and Savills

At the back of the house is also a terrace running the length of the property with a seating area, dining area with a solid marble table and an outdoor kitchen with a BBQ area.

An outdoor kitchen with a BBQ area. Picture: Rightmove and Savills

Meanwhile, the former hotel's lake is fully stocked with Koi Carp and other varieties of fish, and features two fishing platforms.

Views of the countryside and of expansive gardens. Picture: Rightmove and Savills

Further information on The Woodlands can be found on Rightmove.