'This is a village - not a town!' Objections pour in against 800 homes plan within days

In March, developers Boningale Homes announced their plans to built a new 800-home development in Albrighton near Shifnal.

Atop the hundreds of new homes there are also plans for a new secondary school, care home and doctors surgery, with the company saying the development would create more than 1,000 jobs and inject £62million into the local economy.

Campaigners, Albrighton Village Action Group, which was set up after the plans were revealed earlier this year, have vowed to fight the proposals to protect the green belt land that the development would be built on.

Campaigners who have vowed to oppose the plans

The outline application was officially submitted and opened for consultation on July 8. Within days, 30 objections have been lodged.