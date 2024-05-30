Medieval north Shropshire country manor slashed in price

Located on the outskirts of Burlton in north Shropshire, and less than 10 miles from Shrewsbury town centre, Burlton Hall is a Grade II listed property, believed to date from 1421.

Burlton Hall has been listed for £185m

Burlton Hall from above

Burlton Hall garden

Burlton Hall entrance-porch

Burlton Hall's renovations have preserved its period features

The country residence has been restored and improved over the last two decades with renovations preserving some period features from the Medieval and Victorian era.

The predominantly timber framed property comes with 2.87 acres of land, and offers plenty of character within its 8,153sq ft of living space - featuring nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five reception rooms, and a gym.

Burlton Hall's panelled entrance porch dates from 1420 and forms an original part of the house. The property's kitchen featuring oak cabinetry and slate worktops was formed as part of the renovation, along with re-fitted bathrooms.

Electric-powered iron gates open to the grounds which include a mini roundabout in the centre of a gravelled drive. The property features a grass turning circle and ample amounts of room for parking.

Gravelled pathways lead through the hall's grounds to a woodland area which contains an ancient mulberry tree. Burlton Hall also has a wooden summer house where guests can be entertained.

Outbuildings at the property include a two-story folly, alongside a stable block which offers a workshop, plant room, barn, and the gym.

Burlton Hall gardens

One of Burlton Hall's nine bedrooms

Burlton Hall kitchen

Burlton Hall living space

The country hall was listed for sale in 2022 for £2.2million, but has re-appeared on the market this week with Knight Frank estate agents.

Further information on the property can be found at rightmove.co.uk/properties/148498808#/?channel=RES_BUY.