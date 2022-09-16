Work underway for £3.5 million holiday retreat in Ellesmere

Ellesmere town centre

The Barns Group has set out details on its new investment into a luxury holiday retreat in Ellesmere.

It comes as a tourism boost for the local economy, with sites including The Mere, The Shropshire Distillery and Llangollen Canal attracting holidaymakers to the area.

The Barns at Blackwater Meadow will be located on a 17-acre site in the town and will feature 20 luxury lodges or barns.

Adrian Lea, partner at the Barns Group, said: "Our Blackwater Meadow site in Ellesmere will deliver innovative, luxurious living accommodation that offers the ideal recreational space inside and out, in a stunning location with so much to do and great places to visit in Ellesmere.

"It lays down a new market for high-quality, sustainable holiday accommodation on a site that complements its scenic setting, and showcases the quality of staycation destinations we're creating in many of the UK's most beautiful regions."

Landscaping is well advanced on the site, with the first lodges due to be in place by the middle of November.

And a launch event for The Barns is being held onsite over an open weekend in November.