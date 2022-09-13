Notification Settings

Decision to be made on plans to turn former Wellington college site into homes

The fate of Wellington's former New College site is set to be decided next week when a proposal to turn it into homes is considered.

The old Girls High School building is now the only one remaining on the site
The former further education college, on King Street, Wellington, closed its doors in 2018 when it merged with the Telford College of Arts and Technology (TCAT) to create Telford College.

A planning application by construction group Lovell Partnerships, submitted in April, proposed the erection of 98 new residential units.

This includes 22 houses, 10 bungalows and a retirement living complex made up of 66 units.

The proposal also includes plans for an indoor sports facility, community hall and additional parking.

The proposals include a retirement complex, indoor sports facility and community hall alongside residential units

A discussion and decision on the proposal are scheduled for a Telford & Wrekin Council Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, September 21.

The site is now largely vacant following the demolition of the former school buildings.

The only building now remaining is the former Girls High School, a Grade II listed building which sits outside of the application site.

Planning permission was granted last year to transform the Georgian building into 28 one-bedroom self-contained apartments for young homeless people.

More information can be found on the council's website at democracy.telford.gov.uk.

