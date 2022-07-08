19th century church could be your next home for only £35,000

Coton Methodist Church

Situated in an "unspoilt" rural location, Coton Methodist Church is set to go under the hammer at auction on July 29. Its guide price is £35,000 - £45,000.

Built in 1888, the church in Coton, near Whitchurch, retains numerous original features such as arched stained glass windows, half timber panelling to certain walls and a raised pulpit. It also includes extensive rear gardens, extending to approximately 0.28 of an acre.

In acquiring the property, the new owners will be responsible for the church's burial ground, which they will be required to take on a 999-year lease.

The interior of the church

The listing on Rightmove says: "There is good height to the main chapel making provision of a second floor possible (subject to planning consent).

"There is therefore immense potential for adapting the Church according to ones own individual requirements (subject to the necessary planning consent) possibly in to a dwelling, studio, office or Airbnb etc.

"The gardens and grounds are a most unusual feature of the property, as usually Churches such as this have very little ground however, Coton Methodist Church has extensive gardens to the rear which have immense scope for landscaping according to ones individual requirements."

The church's grounds

Viewings are strictly by prior appointment with auctioneers, Halls, who can be contacted on 01691 595001 or via or via hallsgb.com