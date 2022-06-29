Moreton Mill Methodist Chapel

An unusual yet substantial property, Moreton Mill Methodist Chapel, near Shawbury, is due to go under the hammer on July 29. It's guide price is £40,000 - £50,000.

Comprising the chapel and an adjacent former school building, the property stands in a plot approximately 0.24 of an acre in size, and is described as having 'huge potential for a variety of alternative usages'. The chapel itself features a stained glass window, and has the potential for a second floor to be added.

Moreton Mill Methodist Chapel

The listing on Rightmove says: "The main chapel was constructed in 1875 as a Wesleyan Methodist Chapel and offers surprisingly spacious internal accommodation of great character which retains numerous original features such as half timbering to lower level, stained glass window and also has a floor to ceiling height of 7.23m in parts so has potential for provision of a second floor if required (subject to planning permission).

"The school room which was the original Methodist chapel was constructed in 1846 and offers excellent opportunities for ancillary accommodation.

"The plot has potential for super gardens. There is also a separate toilet block."

Moreton Mill Methodist Chapel

Viewings of the property are strictly by prior appointment with auctioneers, Halls, who can be contacted on 01691 622602 or via www.hallsgb.com