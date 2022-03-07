Notification Settings

Homes plan for Shropshire pub's beer garden recommended for refusal

By Dominic Robertson

A planning committee is being urged to refuse a proposal to build two homes on a pub beer garden near Bridgnorth.

The Bache Arms. Photo: Google.
Shropshire Council's southern planning committee will be asked to decide on a plan for land next to the Bache Arms in Highley, when it meets on Tuesday.

Planning officers are recommending the proposal is refused over their concern about the impact of the loss of the beer garden on the pub.

A report, from planning officer Sara Jones states: "The loss of the Bache Arms Public House garden would result in erosion of this existing community facility, with no equivalent or improved provision secured and it has not been demonstrated sufficiently that this loss would not undermine the viability of the Bache Arms Public House."

The proposal asks permission to build two detached four-bedroom, two-storey homes.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

