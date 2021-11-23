Plans submitted for glamping cabins near Market Drayton

Artist interpretations of the site. Pic: Studio Bloc.

The plans, submitted on behalf of Mr R. Bullen from The Roundhouse Farm, will see a change of use of land to enable them to build two glamping cabins to increase tourism in the area.

The proposal also includes landscaping and the formation of a vehicular access as well as the installation of a package treatment plant at a site north of Berrisford Road, Market Drayton.

The public notice states: "Change of use of land to facilitate siting of 2No. glamping cabins including landscaping, formation of vehicular access and installation of package treatment plant at: north of Berrisford Road Market Drayton."

A design and access statement, states: "The applicant’s vision for the site is to create modest, yet high quality visitor accommodation close to the amenities of Market Drayton and the Shropshire Union Canal.

"The River Tern (which runs through the site), the topography and mature vegetation which are key characteristics of the site will be enhanced and embraced as part of the development.

"It is intended to provide unique accessible holidays for a range of people on the tranquil river side, affording them the opportunity to observe nature and generally relax."

The application discusses a desire to make Market Drayton more of a tourist friendly area.

It continued: "The pandemic has seen visitors and tourists look closer to home and the ‘Discover Market Drayton’ website outlines a number of local attractions which include the ‘Towpath, Town and Farm Day-out’ as detailed by the Market Drayton Community Partnership.

"Whilst Market Drayton is located centrally to the UK, it is evident that there is currently a very limited supply of visitor accommodation available.

"The proposed development looks to address this shortage and attract visitors to the town."

Meanwhile, a planning application has been submitted in the south of the county to convert a former stable building into holiday accommodation.

The building, a former stable, is adjacent to No.141 Newton, Craven Arms.

A design and access statement by the applicant said the building will be converted into holiday accommodation and alterations to existing access will be made.

It said: "The building is used as storage for the main house and has a rear lean-to which is also used as storage for the house.

"It is proposed to convert the original brick stable building into a holiday let that will remain within the ownership of the applicant who resides at No.141.