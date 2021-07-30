'Unique opportunity' as historic 150-year-old church goes on sale for £350,000

St David's Church in Newtown is up for sale

St David’s Church in Newtown, Powys, which is more than 150 years old, has been put on the market by its owners – with a guide price of £350,000.

The 540sq ft church has planning permission for a children’s play centre and café/restaurant, and agents handling the sale say any new owners could convert it for other business opportunities, subject to planning approval.

Andrew Turner, a Partner at estate agents Morris, Marshall and Poole, said the sale of St David’s Church provides a “unique opportunity” for a business venture in Mid Wales.

“The church is prominently located in the centre of Newtown alongside the former A483 trunk road and next to Newtown railway station, car parks and other amenities. Its location makes it ideal for a range of uses,” he said.

“It currently has extant planning permission for a children’s play barn/centre with a café or restaurant and this could be ideal for someone looking to start their own business or wanting to expand into Powys’ largest town.

“The current owners purchased the property in 2010 and have maintained it throughout.”

Built between 1843 and 1847, it was designed by architect Thomas Penson, who was born in 1790 and died in 1859.

The interior of the historic church

He also designed Montgomery Prison, Llanfyllin and Caersws workhouses, and the Newtown Flannel Exchange.

He was also credited with the design of bridges in Caersws, Abermule, Llanidloes and Longbridge in Newtown.

The exterior was built with buff coloured bricks in an early Gothic style and substantial renovations were carried out on it in 1874.

The imposing church is a major landmark in the town and its surrounding churchyard is owned by the local diocese with access for the public "at reasonable time".

Mr Turner described the interior of the church as "architecturally stunning," with a large roof area, inner hall, former nave and aisles.

A pay and display car park can be accessed at the rear of the church, along with Newtown railway station.

The front gates lead into the town centre.

“We’re anticipating interest from people looking to develop some form of enterprise at the church. It offers a blank canvas for someone with innovative ideas. It could easily be used for a range of uses subject to planning approval,” added Mr Turner.