Consultation launched for 300 homes plan in Newport

Station Road, Newport

The period of public consultation on proposals for land to the west of Station Road and the A518 in Newport has been launched by developer Bloor Homes.

The development, proposed to be named Hutchinson Gate, will include a range of one to five bedroom family homes, 35 per cent of which will be affordable homes.

The site already has approval for residential development, with outline planning permission being in place for up to up to 120 dwellings on land south of Springfield Industrial Estate and for up to 350 homes as well as employment space, community facilities and green open spaces on land east and west of Station Road.

Earlier this year, Bloor Homes submitted a reserved matters application for 115 homes on land immediately to the south of Springfield Industrial Estate. This application is currently being considered by the council. However, Bloor Homes has now acquired all of the land with planning permission west of Station Road. Up to 306 dwellings and an 'extra care scheme' could be built on this land under the existing permissions.

The developer said it considered previous feedback and has changed plans in response.

Bosses said the outline application included a mini-roundabout and wide access via Station Road to accommodate HGVs accessing the previously proposed supermarket. In response to feedback, this has been amended to a narrower T-junction on Station Road, hoping to provide extra protection for the veteran oak tree and existing pond.

'Important strategic site'

Last month, volunteers worked with Newport in Bloom to dig up thousands of bulbs planted around Hutchison's Way over many years to make way for the development.

Max Whitehead, planning director for Bloor Homes, said: “The land west of Station Road is an important strategic site for Telford and Wrekin Council and has been earmarked for a new neighbourhood for some time. As such, Bloor Homes is determined to deliver a high quality scheme that complements Newport and becomes an asset for the local area.

"To that end, our plans include much-needed affordable homes as well as quality community amenities for use by existing and future residents, such as play areas and a new community orchard designed to encourage healthy lifestyles.

"Bloor Homes is committed to delivering a sustainable development that is sensitive to the character of the area. Our plans have been designed to protect and enhance the local environment through the provision of extensive areas of green, open space, as well as measures to retain trees to the north of the site and trees and flowers planted by Newport in Bloom. The site has also been carefully designed into ‘character areas’, distinguished by subtle design features on the proposed dwellings, which will create a unique identity for the new community.

"Before an application is submitted, we want to hear the view of local people to ensure these proposals respond to local needs and deliver a positive legacy for Newport.”

Residents have until midnight on Wednesday, June 9 to give their views.