Plans for former supermarket site to be looked at again after changes

By Charlotte BentleyLudlowPropertyPublished: Last Updated:

Housing plans for a former supermarket have been resubmitted after environmental concerns.

The former Budgens site on Upper Galdeford in Ludlow. Pic: Google Street View
The former Budgens site on Upper Galdeford in Ludlow. Pic: Google Street View

New plans have been submitted by Morris Property to convert the former Budgens site on Upper Galdeford in Ludlow into 19 apartments and two retail units.

Plans were initially submitted in December of 2019 but were reviewed amidst some objections from the community in regards to the environment and energy sufficiency.

They consist of the same core principles as the previous plans, with the apartments above the retail units on the ground floor, but have had a change in design to hopefully benefit the environment more.

Back in January this year, the Energy Group of Ludlow 21 said the development would be a “retrograde step”.

A spokesperson from the group said: “With both Ludlow Town Council and Shropshire Council having both declared a ‘Climate Emergency’, allowing this application to go forward without major revision is not within the spirit of this position.

“This is currently a lost opportunity for the developers and Shropshire Council to take a large step forward in improving the energy efficiency of the future housing stock of the county and set the expected standard for low-carbon development.”

Now, the designs have been changed to a more modern aesthetic using traditional materials, with higher levels of thermal efficiency.

Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North, Andy Boddington, said: “This design is a considerable improvement on the unused Budgens store.

"It will also boost trade in the Galdeford Tower area. As always, these plans will need to be studied in detail.”

Property
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News