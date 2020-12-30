Plans for former supermarket site to be looked at again after changes

The former Budgens site on Upper Galdeford in Ludlow. Pic: Google Street View

New plans have been submitted by Morris Property to convert the former Budgens site on Upper Galdeford in Ludlow into 19 apartments and two retail units.

Plans were initially submitted in December of 2019 but were reviewed amidst some objections from the community in regards to the environment and energy sufficiency.

They consist of the same core principles as the previous plans, with the apartments above the retail units on the ground floor, but have had a change in design to hopefully benefit the environment more.

Back in January this year, the Energy Group of Ludlow 21 said the development would be a “retrograde step”.

A spokesperson from the group said: “With both Ludlow Town Council and Shropshire Council having both declared a ‘Climate Emergency’, allowing this application to go forward without major revision is not within the spirit of this position.

“This is currently a lost opportunity for the developers and Shropshire Council to take a large step forward in improving the energy efficiency of the future housing stock of the county and set the expected standard for low-carbon development.”

Now, the designs have been changed to a more modern aesthetic using traditional materials, with higher levels of thermal efficiency.

Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North, Andy Boddington, said: “This design is a considerable improvement on the unused Budgens store.