Angry residents call for rethink over village housing plans

Villagers from Cressage and Cross Houses have sent in responses to Shropshire Council regarding the Local Plan consultation, arguing that the lack of infrastructure in the area would make plans to build the homes unviable.

Current plans could see 160 new homes built, and many residents believe there are not enough schools, doctors' surgeries, shops or other amenities to deal with such a significant increase.

Many residents want both area to remain as open countryside and not be designated a Community Hub, ensuring that no significant housing development will be allowed to take place for the life span of this Local Plan.

They believe a full scale needs assessment should be undertaken to understand exactly what it is that the communities want.

Uncertainty

Resident James Healey said: "Both villages are concerned that the parish councils are already taking as read that this Community Hub is a given. This has led to confusion and uncertainty for many residents.

"It feels throughout this whole process that the people have not been listened to. The residents are asking that the inspector at the public inquiry specifically looks into this issue.

"The proposed Hub status is based on a points system and there are several areas of contention in the scoring of services, facilities and employment for both Cressage and Cross Houses.

"The people are requesting that the inspector at the forthcoming public inquiry comes and inspects these facilities to determine if this points scoring assessment by Shropshire Council is appropriate."

An extraordinary parish council meeting has been called in Cressage this week to discuss the matter. The public consultation ends today, with all responses due by 5pm. To view and comment on the consultation, visit shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/reg-18-pre-submission-draft-local-plan-consultation