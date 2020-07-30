Homes will be warmer thanks to £2.6 million grants

The Connexus Warmer Homes project is being part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to the tune of £1m.

The investment will see work carried out to make 132 properties more energy efficient to reduce heating bills.

Connexus set up the programme due to concerns about the effect of fuel poverty which may be exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis.

Fuel poverty is when a household’s fuel costs are above the national average, pushing the household income below the official poverty line. The effects of fuel poverty are felt acutely in rural areas.

About 10.8 per cent of UK households have been caught up in fuel poverty compared to 12.3 per cent in Shropshire and 12.9 per cent in neighbouring Herefordshire, both above the national average.

Connexus said older, less energy-efficient properties in rural areas are a significant factor behind these figures.