Woman, 23, wins £500,000 Shropshire country farmhouse in raffle

Jemma Nicklin, from Bilston, Wolverhampton, was told the amazing news when she received a call from the organisers this afternoon.

She will now be receiving the keys to Shrubbery Farmhouse, Longnor, in the south of the county, after her £2 entry was chosen at random.

All costs are covered in the prize, meaning she will not even have to pay stamp duty or legal fees to have the 300-year-old four-bedroom detached property transferred into her name.

After struggling to sell their house in the conventional way, homeowners Michael and Linda Chatha had hoped their unusual approach would change the life of someone who may never have otherwise got onto the property ladder.

And that was proved to be the case as it was revealed that Jemma doesn't own her own home and was encouraged to buy a ticket by her parents when they heard about the raffle, which gained national attention.

The farmhouse itself has three bedrooms, one en-suite, three reception rooms, and is set in the heart of the countryside with private gardens. There is also a self-contained one-bedroomed annex with its own entrance.