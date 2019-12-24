Campaign group will continue to fight M54 development despite council chiefs' hesitance

Shifnal Matters said despite comments made by the leader and former leader of the authority that the proposals were "very unlikely" to move forward, members will still follow through on their objections to the housing site until it is certain it will not go ahead.

The latest development comes despite council leader Peter Nutting saying it looked as if the scheme to provide thousands of houses for the Black Country on land off junction three of the M54 would not get off the ground at a council meeting last week.

Meanwhile, former leader Councillor Malcolm Pate said it was time to put the planning carbuncle to bed.

The proposals are for 3,000 homes and a 50-hectare employment site to be built on land off junction three of the M54 near Tong.

Shifnal Matters committee member Zoe Turner said: "While this appears positive, it is no guarantee that this unjustified development of greenbelt land will not proceed in the future.

"Shifnal Matters will continue its work to fight for the preservation of green space around the town and oppose Shropshire Council’s plans for huge development of Lodge Hill and industrial land off Stanton Road."

The housing was put forward to fill the need for housing by neighbouring Black Country Councils, but Mr Nutting said no evidence had been put forward to suggest the site should be included in Shropshire's Local Plan Review.

Speaking at the full council meeting on Thursday, Mr Nutting said: "They had until December to bring that evidence forward, it has not been forthcoming."

Councillor Pate added: "There is fierce opposition to the plans in Tong. There is no justification for the plans and it is time we removed this carbuncle of a proposal from our plans.

"It is not wanted by the people and is not needed to meet Shropshire's housing needs."

The comments were made as councillors were debating finances and the £14 million hole in the budget.

Shifnal South & Cosford councillor Edward Bird said that in light of the finances, the plans for the capital spending at junction three should be shelved.