Consultation events announced for 850-home Bridgnorth 'garden village' scheme

The proposals centre on land at Stanmore, and include land for businesses.

Campaigners have been hugely critical of the proposals, which have been included in Shropshire Council's local development plan, setting out where houses will be built in the county up until 2036.

The campaigners have mounted a fierce defence against the plan, and have insisted they are not necessary for the town.

However, the group behind the plans has said the proposed housing would help to meet a shortage of homes in the town.

The consortium includes the Apley Estate, Shropshire Council, Stanmore Properties, and other local landowners.

A website set up to promote the scheme, at stanmorevillage.co.uk, says: "Our vision is to create a high-quality development which recognises Bridgnorth’s rural character and supports the continued, long-term success of the town’s economy."

It also claims that the plan would create more than 2,000 jobs.

It states: "The Stanmore Consortium comprising the Apley Estate, Shropshire Council, Stanmore Properties and other local landowners is developing plans for a new village at Stanmore. This has the potential to deliver 850 new homes and create over 2,000 new job opportunities, delivering economic growth for Bridgnorth and Shropshire in a sustainable way."

The website adds: "Bridgnorth suffers from a shortage of homes and a new village would provide high-quality housing including affordable properties, well-designed green spaces and improvements to the country park, to make it a great place to live.

"To build on the success of Stanmore Business Park there is also an opportunity to deliver a new employment site. This can provide new skilled jobs, space for growing local businesses, as well as attract new inward investment and retain current world class tenants such as Grainger & Worrall and Classic Motor Cars."

The organisation says the proposals include "850 well-designed properties to meet local housing needs", "the creation of over 2,000 new job opportunities to build on the success of Stanmore Business Park, recreational green open space and community facilities for existing and new residents in Bridgnorth", and "new employment space for growing local businesses as well as attracting inward investment to Bridgnorth".

Three consultation events are planned, starting with one from 12.30pm to 7pm on Wednesday, September 25, at the Marches Centre for Manufacturing & Technology on Stanmore Industrial Estate.

It will be followed by the second on Thursday, September 26, between 2pm and 8pm at Castle Hall, Bridgnorth, with the final one taking place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, September 28, at Low Town Community Hall in the town.