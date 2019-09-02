Mark Pritchard MP: M54 homes plan offers 'vague promises alienating residents'

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard also said Bradford Estates, the organisation behind the proposals near Tong, are in danger of “casting a long shadow over the Bradford family’s name”.

The MP’s comments come after the delivery of tens of thousands of brochures to residents in Shifnal, Albrighton and Tong citing three new schools and a GP surgery as part of the developers’ “emerging masterplan”.

The plan, which includes 3,000 homes and 50 hectares of employment land off Junction 3 of the M54, is currently the subject of a consultation in its second stage by Shropshire Council.

In a brochure outlining its proposals, Bradford Estates say it has earmarked sites for two primary schools, a secondary school and a GP surgery.

But Mr Pritchard now joins councillors and campaign groups in rebutting the claims that the infrastructure could be brought to the area, describing them as “destructive” and “flawed”.

He said: “These leaflets are a massive own goal for the would-be developers. They are full of wishful thinking, vague promises and bland promises on the potential benefits of any scheme.

"In short, these leaflets are full of hype and spin. I will fight these destructive and flawed plans all the way.”

Shifnal Matters action group also highlighted the use of the word “potential” in the brochure and said the governing bodies needed to approve the amenities.

Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group and Shropshire Council’s education department, are yet to commit.

Shropshire councillor for Shifnal South and Cosford, Edward Bird, has shown his support for the campaign group.

In a social media post, he said: “‘Potential’, ‘potential’, ‘potential’, ... the brochure being distributed by Bradford Estates is meaningless.”

Consultation forms for stage two of Shropshire Council’s Local Plan Review can be collected from and returned to A Bit Of A Do and Twelve Thirty Two Café in Albrighton High Street, and Nan’s Café in Shifnal by Saturday.