Historic walking group backs campaign against large development off M54

The Monarch's Way Association has pledged its support for Albrighton and Tong M54 (ATM54) to fight plans that would see the Monarch's Way route, which runs from Worcester to Brighton via Tong, built on under plans outlined in Shropshire Council's Local Plan Review.

The pathway is said to be the escape route of King Charles II in 1651 during the Civil War, and the association said many historians consider the route as a place of national importance.

But the route, which remains largely untouched since the war, will be splintered under the proposals, which would see an extra 3,000 homes and 50 hectares of employment land built off junction three of the M54.

The association is now joining ATM54 in urging residents to respond to Shropshire Council's consultation, which ends on September 9.

It tweeted: "Very very sad that possibly part of the Monarchs Way 625 mile route where there is such a high concentration of history west of Tong and on green belt too may be used for houses.

"I will object very very strongly when the opportunity arises."

Forming in July, ATM54 held its first meeting on August 8, where more than 275 residents filled The Red House in Albrighton to show their support.

A number of councillors were in attendance and the group said it is now planning its second meeting to update residents of Albrighton, Tong and the surrounding areas on Shropshire Council's consultation process.

Advertising

This comes after Shifnal Matters held its latest meeting the following day to more than 300 residents.

The results of the first stage of consultation in Shropshire Council's Local Plan Review were discussed as well as Shifnal's new GP surgery.

The group also highlighted proposed large-scale development in neighbouring Tong and the lack of infrastructure needed for sustainable development.

Consultation forms can be collected and returned to A Bit of a Do and One Two Three Two Cafe in Albrighton High Street, and Nan's Cafe in Shifnal.

ATM54 plans to empty these collection points on September 7 before hand delivering the responses to Shropshire Council in time for the deadline.