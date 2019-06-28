'Support' claim on M54 Tong homes plan is rejected

Shifnal Matters has rebutted comments from Bradford Estates’ project manager David Henry stating the housing company has consulted communities in the area for the last 18 months.

Mr Henry said residents have told the firm they consider high-quality jobs and affordable homes to be a top priority.

But the campaign group said residents had instead clearly shown concerns over the loss of green belt land and the impact on infrastructure such as schools and GP services.

Protests have been held against development plans for Tong and Shifnal

Lee Hubbard, of Shifnal Matters, said anger among Shifnal and Tong residents was continuing to rise.

“These comments absolutely do not represent the views of residents, and further shows they’re not listening to feedback or the public’s response,” he said.

“There has been very sporadic, informal engagement through door-knocking and leaflets.

"Bradford Estates, along with its consultancy company, Curtin & Co, are trying to hoodwink the residents of Tong and Shifnal with glossy magazines and promises that will never happen – they’re spinning a ruse using small sound bites without any substantial numbers to back it up.

“We have received such a strong reaction and we know through our own surveys that people do not want any more housing.”

The proposals would see an extra 3,000 homes built on land off junction three of the M54, as well as 50 hectares of employment land.

Councillor Paul Fisher, chair of Tong Parish Council, has also supported Shifnal Matters in dismissing the claims.

He said: "I am not sure which communities Mr Henry thinks he has spoken to, but I can assure you that neither our council nor Shifnal Town Council has been consulted and I do not believe Shifnal Matters or Tong Action Group has heard from Bradford Estates."

At Shropshire Council's cabinet meeting earlier this month, a number of councillors asked for the junction three plans to be removed from the authorities' Local Plan Review, but planning policy and strategic manager, Adrian Cooper, said the council will await further information before a final decision is made.

The green belt land development is a request from the Black Country which has said it does not have enough land to fulfil its housing and employment needs.

Councillor Malcolm Pate, former Shropshire Council leader and member for Albrighton, has said the junction three plans were "not welcome".

He added that he felt it was "hard to believe" the wider West Midlands had run out of brownfield sites to build homes and commercial buildings on.

A 10-week public consultation on the council's updated Local Plan Review is due to run from July to September.