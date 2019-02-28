Action group to protest against proposed Shifnal development

Members of Shifnal Matters said they will protest at a building site in the town and outside Shifnal & Priorslee Medical Practice.

Now with more than 1,000 members, the group started via Facebook in order to dispute a development which could see a huge employment site of up to 40 hectares, a bypass and a further 1,500 homes built in the town.

Lee Hubbard, a committee member of the group, said: “We’ve contacted local schools, sports clubs such as the cricket team and organisations and we are starting to put things together.

“Nothing has been set in stone but we’ve looked at staging a big gathering of youngsters playing games and sports at one of the building sites.

"Obviously nothing that would put anyone in any sort of danger, but to show that this could be the future for our young people once safeguarded land is released and developed on.

“We want to make ourselves noticed and show Shropshire Council we’re passionate about the town and our views and values within it.

“The group has been expanding and gaining support of residents really well and we’re looking at getting the younger generations involved too, as it’s their playground of land that is going to get built on.”

He added: “We’ve also looked at holding something at our doctors. It takes weeks to book an appointment and it’s only going to get worse, so something that will highlight this issue is what we’re aiming for.

"We’re planning a Saturday in March to put our first event together and should have more concrete plans soon.”

The group recently handed more than 1,100 responses from Shifnal residents to Shropshire Council on its Preferred Sites document.

The consultation results are set to be published by Shropshire Council in May, before it republishes an amended local plan and takes it to a Government inspector for approval.

Shifnal Matters will hold its next public meeting at 7pm on March 8 at Shifnal Village Hall.