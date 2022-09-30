Telford man's latest charitable mission Ukraine to bring tricycles to children

David Pryce from Transportwise, who has collected trikes for young people in Ukraine

David Pryce, from Wellington, Telford, has spent much of the last year transporting aid and people to and from the Ukrainian border in Poland.

But the 58-year-old was inspired to make his next journey a little different, after being moved by word of the thousands of disabled children in Ukraine's orphanages.

David, who himself lives with cerebral palsy, has purchased 25 used tricycles from around England.

The transportation educator said he hopes the donation will bring some joy, mobility and independence to some of the most vulnerable in the war-torn country.

David said: "Because of my understanding of the benefits of keeping mobile, I thought that sending some trikes might enable children and young adults to get a bit of therapy, some exercise, and add to their general wellbeing.

"Many of the trikes are specifically adapted for disabilities already, with extra straps or support.

"I've tidied them up, made sure they're usable and safe, and will drive them myself to the border where they'll be split up between three orphanages."

The journey will mark David's sixth trip to the border, where he has been delivering aid and providing transportation for UK visa-ready families with disabilities back to the country.

"Because my vehicle is wheelchair-accessible," David explained, "I've been helping those with a family member with disabilities get away from the border.

"I've so far provided four different UK-bound families with transportation, each family had at least one disabled member and on three occasions included the family dog.

"Before April I'd never done anything like this. I'd throw a tenner here and there on a sponsored walk or something, but nothing ever like this.

"But watching the loads being put on to the vehicle each time, I found myself realising it's not about the monetary value. It's about the relief that the items will bring.

"It's not much to give someone a second-hand sleeping bag, but it could save someone's life."

David's hauls have so far included specialist spinal wheelchairs, medical equipment, stretchers, generators, pet aid and tactical military equipment.

Although some of the trips have been sponsored or helped by donations, David has borne much of the expense of the trips himself.

He estimates having spent around £7,000 of his own money, funding the transportation.

He has recently set up a fundraiser, hoping to help cover the cost of his most recent mission to bring the three-wheelers to Ukraine's orphanages.