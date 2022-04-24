Shropshire Cat Rescue 'Paws for Ukraine' lorry arrives in Poland filled with animal aid

The team at Dale Brothers Ltd have transported the donations across the border. Photo: Shropshire Cat Rescue.

The team at Shropshire Cat Rescue has confirmed that the 'Paws for Ukraine' lorry has arrived in Poland and they have been overwhelmed by the generous donations.

It comes after the cat rescue charity rallied support from pet businesses and vets across the Midlands, to help pets who have been caught up in the conflict in Ukraine.

Now, the team at Dale Brothers Ltd, based in Telford, have transported the donations across the border – travelling further than they usually would within Europe.

The team set off early on Easter Monday from Hortonwood in Telford and by midday they were said to be through customs and travelling across France.

They arrived in Poland on Wednesday, April 20 and delivered the goods at 2pm local time to the Foundation ADA’s warehouse in Fredropol.

Foundation ADA took to Facebook to share a video of the unloading of goods from Shropshire and to share their thanks for the aid.

Many of the vets and pets businesses across the Midlands have been acting as drop-off points for people to bring items over the last few weeks.

Some of the pet businesses and charities involved included Carmel Vets, Pennfields, Wolverhampton, Taylor and Marshall vets, Shifnal and Just for Pets, Ketley.

Anji Smith, from Shropshire Cat Rescue said: "We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the public, veterinary practices, rescue shelters and pet-related companies who responded to our appeal with both monetary and physical donations, and by our volunteers who gave so much of their time to help with the packing of the incredible amount of donations we received. We couldn't have done this without them.

"Special thanks must go to Dale Brothers who not only made one of their 42-ton lorries available for the journey to the Polish/Ukraine border but helped us with advice and help with the practicalities of loading the lorry. Thanks also go to Chris and his co-pilot Greg who made the journey in excellent time.

"We were touched by the reaction of the people at Foundation ADA who are working with Network for Animals to help the refugee and abandoned pets of Ukraine. They were obviously stunned and delighted by the 26 pallets of donations and the contents of the tightly packed lockers on the lorry-full of crates and yet more pet food and bedding."