Telford mother helps Ukrainian refugee find job as she describes heartbreaking scenes

Children in an underground bunker in Mariupol

Magdalena Benadda from Lawley returned back to the UK this week after a five-day trip to Poland.

She took supplies including radios, body armour and night vision equipment for soldiers and Ukraine nationals on the frontline after help from the landlord and regulars at The Plough Inn, Wellington, as well as a number of businesses and individuals in the area.

During the trip, Magdalena met the children of refugees whose fathers had stayed behind in the Ukraine to fight on the frontline. She saw hundreds of people at railway stations and bus stations with still nowhere to go after managing to escape the war torn country.

Magda, who speaks fluent English, Russian and Polish used her language skills to help a Ukrainian woman she met when undergoing a trip to the German border, by finding her a job and accommodation in Poland.

Children seeking shelter in Poland. Photo: Magdalena Benadda

As well as food and medical supplies, Magdalena also dropped off military uniform which reached soldiers fighting in the frontline in the Mariupol region of the Ukraine and they sent her pictures which she shared with the Shropshire Star.

Her trip was extended when the driver she was with decided to stay on for longer to help with the effort to help the refugees.

She said: "It was a tough trip, rewarding but tough to see so many people in need, particularly children who had lost their fathers who had stayed behind in the Ukraine.

"The trip was longer because my driver decided to stay but it was good because I managed to help more people, such as the Ukrainian girl who I found work for - she had slept two nights in the train station and had nowhere to go.

Soldiers ready to fight on the frontline with clothing from the UK. Photo: Magdalena Benadda

"There were children sitting on suitcases missing their fathers, people generally desperate for shelter and worried about the situation back in their homeland.

"It was a real eye-opener but I hope that the trip will help them in some small way, I know there is a lot of aid getting out to the border but there is a lot of people in need of it."

Magda said she had been overwhelmed with the help from the Telford community which incluided donations of over £1,500 and a pledge to cover fuel costs on her long journey.