Where is my polling station for the North Shropshire by-election? Full list of locations

North Shropshire by-election 2021Published:

Tens of thousands of voters are expected to turn out across North Shropshire for Thursday's by-election.

Polling stations are open from 7am-10pm across North Shropshire on Thursday
The contest has been called after previous MP Owen Paterson resigned amid a lobbying scandal that has made headlines across the country.

Now, 14 candidates are hoping to succeed him in Westminster, and will be hoping their campaigning over the past month will be enough to give them enough votes to win.

Last time out at the 2019 General Election, 56,513 people across the constituency - 67.9 per cent of those eligible - turned out to vote and gave the former Conservative minister a majority of 22,949.

Dozens of polling stations across North Shropshire are now ready for voters to come and decide who they want as their next MP.

North Shropshire polling stations

Cheswardine Parish Hall, Podmore Road, Cheswardine, Market Drayton

  • Station number - N1

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NAA-1 to NAA-858

Childs Ercall Jubilee Hall, Eaton Road, Childs Ercall

  • Station number - N2

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NAB-1 to NAB-660

Hinstock Memorial Hall, Chester Road, Hinstock, Market Drayton

  • Station number - N3

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NAC-1 to NAC-1101

Royal Irish Community Centre, Pitchford Walk, Buntingsdale Estate

  • Station number - N4

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NAD-1 to NAD-850

Ellesmere Town Hall, 1-3 Willow Street, Ellesmere

  • Station number - N5

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NBA-1 to NBA-1842

Ellesmere Town Hall, 1-3 Willow Street, Ellesmere

  • Station number - N6

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NBB-1 to NBB-1577

Hodnet Lyon Memorial Hall, Hodnet, Market Drayton

  • Station number - N7

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NCA-1 to NCA-1235

Stanton Village Hall, Booley Lane, Stanton, Shrewsbury

  • Station number - N8

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NCB-1 to NCB-161

Stanton Village Hall, Booley Lane, Stanton, Shrewsbury

  • Station number - N8

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NCC-1 to NCC-328

Stoke on Tern Parish Hall, Langley Dale, Stoke-on-Tern, Market Drayton

  • Station number - N9

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NCD-1 to NCD-829

Stoke on Tern Parish Hall, Langley Dale, Stoke-on-Tern, Market Drayton

  • Station number - N9

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NCE-1 to NCE-309

Weston under Redcastle Village Hall, Guinea Lane, Weston-under-Redcastle, Shrewsbury

  • Station number - N10

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NCF-1 to NCF-225

Kinnerley Parish Hall, Kinnerley, Oswestry

  • Station number - N11

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDA-1 to NDA-339

Kinnerley Parish Hall, Kinnerley, Oswestry

  • Station number - N11

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDB-1 to NDB-182

Kinnerley Parish Hall, Kinnerley, Oswestry

  • Station number - N11

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDC-1 to NDC-292

Kinnerley Parish Hall, Kinnerley, Oswestry

  • Station number - N11

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDD-1 to NDD-224

Knockin Assembly Rooms, Knockin, Oswestry

  • Station number - N12

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDE-1 to NDE-264

Silver Band Hall, Porth-y-waen, Oswestry

  • Station number - N13

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDF-1 to NDF-600

Llanymynech Village Hall, Station Road, Llanymynech

  • Station number - N14

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDG-1 to NDG-580

Melverley Village Hall, Melverley, Oswestry

  • Station number - N15

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDH-1 to NDH-119

Pant Memorial Hall, Pant, Oswestry

  • Station number - N16

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDI-1 to NDI-939

The Zone Community Building, Fairfields Park, Linden Way

  • Station number - N17

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NEA-1 to NEA-1158

The Zone Community Building, Fairfields Park, Linden Way

  • Station number - N18

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NEB-1 to NEB-1119

Beacon Community Centre (Committee Room 1), Longslow Road, Market Drayton

  • Station number - N19

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NFA-1 to NFA-1707

Beacon Community Centre (Committee Room 1), Longslow Road, Market Drayton

  • Station number - N19

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NFC-3 to NFC-680

Beacon Community Centre (Committee Room 1), Longslow Road, Market Drayton

  • Station number - N20

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NFB-1 to NFB-2256

Woore Victory Hall, London Road, Woore, Crewe

  • Station number - N21

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NEE-2 to NEE-1144

Norton in Hales Jubilee Hall, Main Road, Norton-in-Hales, Nr. Market Drayton

  • Station number - N22

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NEC-1 to NEC-150

Norton in Hales Jubilee Hall, Main Road, Norton-in-Hales, Nr. Market Drayton

  • Station number - N22

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NED-1 to NED-414

Market Drayton Town Hall, 18 Frogmore Road, Market Drayton

  • Station number - N23

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NFE-1 to NFE-1016

Market Drayton Town Hall, 18 Frogmore Road, Market Drayton

  • Station number - N24

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NFD-1 to NFD-1362

Eastern Oswestry Community Centre, Cabin Lane, Oswestry

  • Station number - N25

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NGA-1 to NGA-2444

Monkmoor Community Centre, Monkmoor Court, Oswestry

  • Station number - N26

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NGB-1 to NGB-1460

Hope Church Oswestry, Laburnum Drive, Oswestry

  • Station number - N27

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NGD-1 to NGD-1341

Hope Church Oswestry, Laburnum Drive, Oswestry

  • Station number - N28

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NGD-1346 to NGD-2535

West Felton Village Hall, Holyhead Road, West Felton, Oswestry

  • Station number - N29

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NTA-1 to NTA-1243

Gatacre Pavilion, Gatacre Avenue, Oswestry, Shropshire

  • Station number - N30

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NGC-1 to NGC-620

Gatacre Pavilion, Gatacre Avenue, Oswestry, Shropshire

  • Station number - N30

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NIC-1 to NIC-1559

Oswestry Memorial Hall, Smithfield Street, Oswestry

  • Station number - N31

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NHA-1 to NHA-1100

Oswestry Memorial Hall, Smithfield Street, Oswestry

  • Station number - N32

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NHC-1 to NHC-1477

Horeb Welsh Methodist Rooms, Victoria Road, Oswestry

  • Station number - N33

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NHB-1 to NHB-865

Seion Chapel, Park Avenue, Oswestry

  • Station number - N34

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NIA-1 to NIA-862

Seion Chapel, Park Avenue, Oswestry

  • Station number - N34

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NIB-5 to NIB-535

Adderley Village Hall, Adderley, Market Drayton

  • Station number - N35

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NJA-1 to NJA-373

Calverhall Village Hall, Calverhall, Whitchurch

  • Station number - N36

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NJB-1 to NJB-425

Moreton Say Village Hall, Moreton Say, Market Drayton

  • Station number - N37

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NJC-1 to NJC-409

Fauls Church Hall, Fauls Green, Fauls, Whitchurch

  • Station number - N38

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NJD-1 to NJD-395

Prees Village Hall, Church Street, Prees

  • Station number - N39

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NJE-1 to NJE-1157

Higher Heath Village Hall, Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch

  • Station number - N40

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NJF-1 to NJF-908

Baschurch Village Hall, Eyton Lane, Baschurch

  • Station number - N41

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NKA-1 to NKA-1801

Weston Lullingfields Village Hall, Weston Lullingfields

  • Station number - N42

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NKB-1 to NKB-437

Hordley & Bagley Village Hall, Hordley, Nr. Ellesmere

  • Station number - N43

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NKC-1 to NKC-206

Ruyton-XI-Towns Memorial Hall (Cafe Eleven), Church Street, Ruyton-Xi-Towns, Shrewsbury

  • Station number - N44

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NKD-1 to NKD-962

The Cross Keys, Glyn Road, Selattyn

  • Station number - N45

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NLA-1 to NLA-384

Rhydycroesau Village Hall, Rhydycroesau, Oswestry

  • Station number - N46

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NLD-1 to NLD-203

The Pavilion, The Playing Fields, St. Martins Road, Gobowen

  • Station number - N47

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NLB-1 to NLB-1243

Gobowen Church Hall, Old Chirk Road, Gobowen, Oswestry

  • Station number - N48

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NLC-1 to NLC-1657

Weston Rhyn Village Institute, Bronygarth Road, Weston Rhyn, Oswestry

  • Station number - N49

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NLE-1 to NLE-2151

Clive Village Hall, Jubilee Street, Clive, Shrewsbury

  • Station number - N51

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NMA-1 to NMA-446

Grinshill Village Hall, Gooseberry Lane, Off High Street, Grinshill

  • Station number - N52

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NMB-1 to NMB-227

Hadnall Village Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Hadnall

  • Station number - N53

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NMC-1 to NMC-719

Lee Brockhurst Village Hall, Church Road, Lee Brockhurst

  • Station number - N54

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NMD-1 to NMD-108

Preston Brockhurst Village Hall, Preston Brockhurst, Shrewsbury

  • Station number - N55

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NME-1 to NME-149

Shawbury Village Hall, Church Street, Shawbury

  • Station number - N56

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NMF-1 to NMF-1134

Shawbury Village Hall, Church Street, Shawbury

  • Station number - N57

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NMG-1 to NMG-1042

St Martins Centre, Overton Road, St. Martins, Oswestry

  • Station number - N58

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NNA-1 to NNA-1191

St Martins Centre, Overton Road, St. Martins, Oswestry

  • Station number - N59

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NNB-1 to NNB-1244

Criftins Parish Hall, Dudleston Heath, Ellesmere

  • Station number - N60

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NNC-2 to NNC-671

Criftins Parish Hall, Dudleston Heath, Ellesmere

  • Station number - N60

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NND-1 to NND-604

Maesbury WI Hut, Maesbury, Oswestry

  • Station number - N61

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NOA-1 to NOA-572

Morda Village Hall, Weston Road, Morda, Oswestry

  • Station number - N62

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NOB-1 to NOB-1833

Trefonen Village Hall, School Lane, Trefonen, Oswestry

  • Station number - N63

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NOC-1 to NOC-1048

Trefonen Village Hall, School Lane, Trefonen, Oswestry

  • Station number - N63

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NOD-1 to NOD-82

Cockshutt Millennium Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Cockshutt

  • Station number - N64

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPA-1 to NPA-614

Cockshutt Millennium Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Cockshutt

  • Station number - N64

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPB-1 to NPB-76

Welsh Frankton Village Hall, Welsh Frankton, Nr. Ellesmere

  • Station number - N65

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPC-1 to NPC-379

Welsh Frankton Village Hall, Welsh Frankton, Nr. Ellesmere

  • Station number - N65

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPD-1 to NPD-356

Loppington Village Hall, Loppington, Shrewsbury

  • Station number - N66

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPE-1 to NPE-569

Harmer Hill Village Hall, Ellesmere Road, Harmer Hill, Shrewsbury

  • Station number - N67

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPF-1 to NPF-176

Harmer Hill Village Hall, Ellesmere Road, Harmer Hill, Shrewsbury

  • Station number - N67

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPG-1 to NPG-384

Myddle Village Hall, Myddle, Shrewsbury

  • Station number - N68

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPH-1 to NPH-655

Lyneal Activity Centre, The Old School, Lyneal, Nr. Ellesmere

  • Station number - N69

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPI-1 to NPI-274

Welshampton Parish Hall, Welshampton, Ellesmere

  • Station number - N70

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPJ-1 to NPJ-480

Edstaston Village Hall, Edstaston, Wem, Shrewsbury

  • Station number - N71

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQA-1 to NQA-573

Newtown CE Primary School, Newtown, Wem

  • Station number - N72

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQB-1 to NQB-284

Tilstock Bradbury Village Hall, Tilstock, Whitchurch

  • Station number - N73

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NSD-1 to NSD-695

Edinburgh House, New Street, Wem

  • Station number - N74

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQC-1 to NQC-530

Edinburgh House, New Street, Wem

  • Station number - N74

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQD-1 to NQD-950

Edinburgh House, New Street, Wem

  • Station number - N75

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQE-1 to NQE-1594

Edinburgh House, New Street, Wem

  • Station number - N76

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQF-1 to NQF-1201

Edinburgh House, New Street, Wem

  • Station number - N77

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQG-1 to NQG-1103

Whixall Social Centre, Church Lane, Whixhall

  • Station number - N78

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQH-1 to NQH-697

Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch

  • Station number - N79

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NRA-1 to NRA-1335

Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch

  • Station number - N80

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NRB-1 to NRB-1500

Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch

  • Station number - N81

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NRC-1 to NRC-1611

Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch

  • Station number - N82

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NRD-1 to NRD-1708

Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch

  • Station number - N83

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NSA-2 to NSA-941

Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch

  • Station number - N84

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NSB-1 to NSB-1006

Ash Village Hall, Ash Magna, Whitchurch

  • Station number - N85

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NSC-1 to NSC-619

Whittington Senior Citizens Hall, Station Road, Whittington

  • Station number - N86

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NTB-1 to NTB-1133

Whittington Senior Citizens Hall, Station Road, Whittington

  • Station number - N87

  • Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NTB-1134 to NTB-2208

