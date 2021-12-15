Where is my polling station for the North Shropshire by-election? Full list of locations

The contest has been called after previous MP Owen Paterson resigned amid a lobbying scandal that has made headlines across the country.
Now, 14 candidates are hoping to succeed him in Westminster, and will be hoping their campaigning over the past month will be enough to give them enough votes to win.
Last time out at the 2019 General Election, 56,513 people across the constituency - 67.9 per cent of those eligible - turned out to vote and gave the former Conservative minister a majority of 22,949.
Dozens of polling stations across North Shropshire are now ready for voters to come and decide who they want as their next MP.
North Shropshire polling stations
Cheswardine Parish Hall, Podmore Road, Cheswardine, Market Drayton
Station number - N1
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NAA-1 to NAA-858
Childs Ercall Jubilee Hall, Eaton Road, Childs Ercall
Station number - N2
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NAB-1 to NAB-660
Hinstock Memorial Hall, Chester Road, Hinstock, Market Drayton
Station number - N3
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NAC-1 to NAC-1101
Royal Irish Community Centre, Pitchford Walk, Buntingsdale Estate
Station number - N4
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NAD-1 to NAD-850
Ellesmere Town Hall, 1-3 Willow Street, Ellesmere
Station number - N5
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NBA-1 to NBA-1842
Ellesmere Town Hall, 1-3 Willow Street, Ellesmere
Station number - N6
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NBB-1 to NBB-1577
Hodnet Lyon Memorial Hall, Hodnet, Market Drayton
Station number - N7
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NCA-1 to NCA-1235
Stanton Village Hall, Booley Lane, Stanton, Shrewsbury
Station number - N8
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NCB-1 to NCB-161
Stanton Village Hall, Booley Lane, Stanton, Shrewsbury
Station number - N8
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NCC-1 to NCC-328
Stoke on Tern Parish Hall, Langley Dale, Stoke-on-Tern, Market Drayton
Station number - N9
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NCD-1 to NCD-829
Stoke on Tern Parish Hall, Langley Dale, Stoke-on-Tern, Market Drayton
Station number - N9
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NCE-1 to NCE-309
Weston under Redcastle Village Hall, Guinea Lane, Weston-under-Redcastle, Shrewsbury
Station number - N10
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NCF-1 to NCF-225
Kinnerley Parish Hall, Kinnerley, Oswestry
Station number - N11
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDA-1 to NDA-339
Kinnerley Parish Hall, Kinnerley, Oswestry
Station number - N11
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDB-1 to NDB-182
Kinnerley Parish Hall, Kinnerley, Oswestry
Station number - N11
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDC-1 to NDC-292
Kinnerley Parish Hall, Kinnerley, Oswestry
Station number - N11
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDD-1 to NDD-224
Knockin Assembly Rooms, Knockin, Oswestry
Station number - N12
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDE-1 to NDE-264
Silver Band Hall, Porth-y-waen, Oswestry
Station number - N13
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDF-1 to NDF-600
Llanymynech Village Hall, Station Road, Llanymynech
Station number - N14
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDG-1 to NDG-580
Melverley Village Hall, Melverley, Oswestry
Station number - N15
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDH-1 to NDH-119
Pant Memorial Hall, Pant, Oswestry
Station number - N16
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NDI-1 to NDI-939
The Zone Community Building, Fairfields Park, Linden Way
Station number - N17
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NEA-1 to NEA-1158
The Zone Community Building, Fairfields Park, Linden Way
Station number - N18
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NEB-1 to NEB-1119
Beacon Community Centre (Committee Room 1), Longslow Road, Market Drayton
Station number - N19
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NFA-1 to NFA-1707
Beacon Community Centre (Committee Room 1), Longslow Road, Market Drayton
Station number - N19
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NFC-3 to NFC-680
Beacon Community Centre (Committee Room 1), Longslow Road, Market Drayton
Station number - N20
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NFB-1 to NFB-2256
Woore Victory Hall, London Road, Woore, Crewe
Station number - N21
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NEE-2 to NEE-1144
Norton in Hales Jubilee Hall, Main Road, Norton-in-Hales, Nr. Market Drayton
Station number - N22
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NEC-1 to NEC-150
Norton in Hales Jubilee Hall, Main Road, Norton-in-Hales, Nr. Market Drayton
Station number - N22
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NED-1 to NED-414
Market Drayton Town Hall, 18 Frogmore Road, Market Drayton
Station number - N23
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NFE-1 to NFE-1016
Market Drayton Town Hall, 18 Frogmore Road, Market Drayton
Station number - N24
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NFD-1 to NFD-1362
Eastern Oswestry Community Centre, Cabin Lane, Oswestry
Station number - N25
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NGA-1 to NGA-2444
Monkmoor Community Centre, Monkmoor Court, Oswestry
Station number - N26
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NGB-1 to NGB-1460
Hope Church Oswestry, Laburnum Drive, Oswestry
Station number - N27
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NGD-1 to NGD-1341
Hope Church Oswestry, Laburnum Drive, Oswestry
Station number - N28
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NGD-1346 to NGD-2535
West Felton Village Hall, Holyhead Road, West Felton, Oswestry
Station number - N29
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NTA-1 to NTA-1243
Gatacre Pavilion, Gatacre Avenue, Oswestry, Shropshire
Station number - N30
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NGC-1 to NGC-620
Gatacre Pavilion, Gatacre Avenue, Oswestry, Shropshire
Station number - N30
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NIC-1 to NIC-1559
Oswestry Memorial Hall, Smithfield Street, Oswestry
Station number - N31
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NHA-1 to NHA-1100
Oswestry Memorial Hall, Smithfield Street, Oswestry
Station number - N32
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NHC-1 to NHC-1477
Horeb Welsh Methodist Rooms, Victoria Road, Oswestry
Station number - N33
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NHB-1 to NHB-865
Seion Chapel, Park Avenue, Oswestry
Station number - N34
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NIA-1 to NIA-862
Seion Chapel, Park Avenue, Oswestry
Station number - N34
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NIB-5 to NIB-535
Adderley Village Hall, Adderley, Market Drayton
Station number - N35
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NJA-1 to NJA-373
Calverhall Village Hall, Calverhall, Whitchurch
Station number - N36
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NJB-1 to NJB-425
Moreton Say Village Hall, Moreton Say, Market Drayton
Station number - N37
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NJC-1 to NJC-409
Fauls Church Hall, Fauls Green, Fauls, Whitchurch
Station number - N38
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NJD-1 to NJD-395
Prees Village Hall, Church Street, Prees
Station number - N39
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NJE-1 to NJE-1157
Higher Heath Village Hall, Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch
Station number - N40
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NJF-1 to NJF-908
Baschurch Village Hall, Eyton Lane, Baschurch
Station number - N41
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NKA-1 to NKA-1801
Weston Lullingfields Village Hall, Weston Lullingfields
Station number - N42
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NKB-1 to NKB-437
Hordley & Bagley Village Hall, Hordley, Nr. Ellesmere
Station number - N43
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NKC-1 to NKC-206
Ruyton-XI-Towns Memorial Hall (Cafe Eleven), Church Street, Ruyton-Xi-Towns, Shrewsbury
Station number - N44
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NKD-1 to NKD-962
The Cross Keys, Glyn Road, Selattyn
Station number - N45
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NLA-1 to NLA-384
Rhydycroesau Village Hall, Rhydycroesau, Oswestry
Station number - N46
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NLD-1 to NLD-203
The Pavilion, The Playing Fields, St. Martins Road, Gobowen
Station number - N47
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NLB-1 to NLB-1243
Gobowen Church Hall, Old Chirk Road, Gobowen, Oswestry
Station number - N48
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NLC-1 to NLC-1657
Weston Rhyn Village Institute, Bronygarth Road, Weston Rhyn, Oswestry
Station number - N49
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NLE-1 to NLE-2151
Clive Village Hall, Jubilee Street, Clive, Shrewsbury
Station number - N51
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NMA-1 to NMA-446
Grinshill Village Hall, Gooseberry Lane, Off High Street, Grinshill
Station number - N52
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NMB-1 to NMB-227
Hadnall Village Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Hadnall
Station number - N53
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NMC-1 to NMC-719
Lee Brockhurst Village Hall, Church Road, Lee Brockhurst
Station number - N54
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NMD-1 to NMD-108
Preston Brockhurst Village Hall, Preston Brockhurst, Shrewsbury
Station number - N55
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NME-1 to NME-149
Shawbury Village Hall, Church Street, Shawbury
Station number - N56
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NMF-1 to NMF-1134
Shawbury Village Hall, Church Street, Shawbury
Station number - N57
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NMG-1 to NMG-1042
St Martins Centre, Overton Road, St. Martins, Oswestry
Station number - N58
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NNA-1 to NNA-1191
St Martins Centre, Overton Road, St. Martins, Oswestry
Station number - N59
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NNB-1 to NNB-1244
Criftins Parish Hall, Dudleston Heath, Ellesmere
Station number - N60
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NNC-2 to NNC-671
Criftins Parish Hall, Dudleston Heath, Ellesmere
Station number - N60
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NND-1 to NND-604
Maesbury WI Hut, Maesbury, Oswestry
Station number - N61
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NOA-1 to NOA-572
Morda Village Hall, Weston Road, Morda, Oswestry
Station number - N62
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NOB-1 to NOB-1833
Trefonen Village Hall, School Lane, Trefonen, Oswestry
Station number - N63
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NOC-1 to NOC-1048
Trefonen Village Hall, School Lane, Trefonen, Oswestry
Station number - N63
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NOD-1 to NOD-82
Cockshutt Millennium Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Cockshutt
Station number - N64
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPA-1 to NPA-614
Cockshutt Millennium Hall, Shrewsbury Road, Cockshutt
Station number - N64
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPB-1 to NPB-76
Welsh Frankton Village Hall, Welsh Frankton, Nr. Ellesmere
Station number - N65
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPC-1 to NPC-379
Welsh Frankton Village Hall, Welsh Frankton, Nr. Ellesmere
Station number - N65
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPD-1 to NPD-356
Loppington Village Hall, Loppington, Shrewsbury
Station number - N66
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPE-1 to NPE-569
Harmer Hill Village Hall, Ellesmere Road, Harmer Hill, Shrewsbury
Station number - N67
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPF-1 to NPF-176
Harmer Hill Village Hall, Ellesmere Road, Harmer Hill, Shrewsbury
Station number - N67
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPG-1 to NPG-384
Myddle Village Hall, Myddle, Shrewsbury
Station number - N68
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPH-1 to NPH-655
Lyneal Activity Centre, The Old School, Lyneal, Nr. Ellesmere
Station number - N69
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPI-1 to NPI-274
Welshampton Parish Hall, Welshampton, Ellesmere
Station number - N70
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NPJ-1 to NPJ-480
Edstaston Village Hall, Edstaston, Wem, Shrewsbury
Station number - N71
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQA-1 to NQA-573
Newtown CE Primary School, Newtown, Wem
Station number - N72
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQB-1 to NQB-284
Tilstock Bradbury Village Hall, Tilstock, Whitchurch
Station number - N73
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NSD-1 to NSD-695
Edinburgh House, New Street, Wem
Station number - N74
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQC-1 to NQC-530
Edinburgh House, New Street, Wem
Station number - N74
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQD-1 to NQD-950
Edinburgh House, New Street, Wem
Station number - N75
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQE-1 to NQE-1594
Edinburgh House, New Street, Wem
Station number - N76
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQF-1 to NQF-1201
Edinburgh House, New Street, Wem
Station number - N77
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQG-1 to NQG-1103
Whixall Social Centre, Church Lane, Whixhall
Station number - N78
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NQH-1 to NQH-697
Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch
Station number - N79
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NRA-1 to NRA-1335
Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch
Station number - N80
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NRB-1 to NRB-1500
Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch
Station number - N81
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NRC-1 to NRC-1611
Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch
Station number - N82
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NRD-1 to NRD-1708
Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch
Station number - N83
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NSA-2 to NSA-941
Whitchurch Market Hall, High Street, Whitchurch
Station number - N84
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NSB-1 to NSB-1006
Ash Village Hall, Ash Magna, Whitchurch
Station number - N85
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NSC-1 to NSC-619
Whittington Senior Citizens Hall, Station Road, Whittington
Station number - N86
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NTB-1 to NTB-1133
Whittington Senior Citizens Hall, Station Road, Whittington
Station number - N87
Ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote - NTB-1134 to NTB-2208