The Party Party North Shropshire by-election candidate on second jobs and key priorities

Russell Dean, The Party Party candidate in the North Shropshire by-election.

We have asked the candidates the same set of questions on topics including second jobs, priorities and national issues.

This time, it is the turn of The Party Party candidate Russell Dean to answer the questions and tell you what his plans are for North Shropshire.

Will you take any second jobs if you are elected as MP for North Shropshire, and do you believe MPs should be prevented from taking second jobs/consultancy roles?

I will not take on any second jobs if elected MP for North Shropshire.

An MP is elected by the constituency to serve the constituency not themselves.

It is a well-paid full-time job and, just like in the Civil Service, there should be no exceptions for second jobs, and especially paid lobbying.

What is the biggest national issue you see affecting the constituency in the coming years?

I think the whole UK economy is going to be under pressure due to Covid, and this will definitely filter down to North Shropshire.

What would you like to achieve in your tenure as MP for North Shropshire?

I would like to see it supported from Westminster and continue to thrive and prosper.

In addition I would like to try and engage the younger generation to take a more active role in politics and their future.

What do you see as the strengths of the constituency?

I think its people are its strength along with a robust local economy based around its farmers, markets and towns.

What are the biggest problems facing the constituency and what would you say needs to be done to address them?

I think the farming community will need more support following Brexit and the move to the Sustainable Farming Initiative.

We will also need to support all local independent businesses in our towns and high streets in the coming years.

Why do you want to be MP for North Shropshire?

I am a local person originally from Chester and I went to school in Wrekin. The constituency of North Shropshire sits between the two and I know it very well.

I have always followed politics and after a successful business career spanning 30 years feel it is now time to give something back.

I feel I can use my skills to help the needs of the local community and get their voices heard in Westminster.