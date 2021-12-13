Freedom Alliance North Shropshire by-election candidate on second jobs and key priorities

Earl Jesse the Freedom Alliance candidate in the North Shropshire by-election.

We have asked the candidates the same set of questions on topics including second jobs, priorities and national issues.

This time, it is the turn of Freedom Alliance candidate Earl Jesse to answer the questions and tell you what his plans are for North Shropshire.

Will you take any second jobs if you are elected as MP for North Shropshire, and do you believe MPs should be prevented from taking second jobs/consultancy roles?

No. I will not take on any new jobs. I will continue to teach some martial arts and self defence. I believe non-parliamentary earnings should be capped at 10 per cent of an MP’s income.

What is the biggest national issue you see affecting the constituency in the coming years?

The tyrannical Government overreach being used to create vaccine passports, no jab/no job situations and ultimately turning the UK into a dictatorship, not a democracy.

What would you like to achieve in your tenure as MP for North Shropshire?

Promoting freedom of choice. Supporting the creation a mass of individual-centred small communities that thrive by helping each other. Switching the focus from large national companies to small independent businesses. Decentralising power from London.

What do you see as the strengths of the constituency?

Its powerful loyal collective with a vibrant blend of personalities. The strong tradition of small and medium sized independent businesses including farms.

What are the biggest problems facing the constituency and what would you say needs to be done to address them?

Power needs to be decentralised to allow and enable the local towns and villages to find their own solutions to local problems.

Tax revenue raised in North Shropshire should stay in North Shropshire. The attacks on small businesses which date back to the Foot and Mouth epidemic in 2001 and have accelerated during the current crisis need to stop.

Why during lockdown could supermarkets stay open but small shops were fined if they did so?

Why do you want to be MP for North Shropshire?

I am the real alternative to making things change for the better. Life is becoming dark and unbearable for many people and we need someone elected who can say “enough is enough” – I am that person. I have the energy and determination to facilitate positive changes.