Drew Galdron, a Boris Johnson impersonator, will stand for the Rejoin EU Party in the North Shropshire by-election. Image: @RichardHewison

Drew Galdron will stand for the Rejoin EU Party in next month's by-election for the party that wants to reverse Brexit.

In a video posted on Twitter by the party's leader Richard Hewison, Mr Galdron - as Boris Been-Bunged - says he's coming to North Shropshire "for all the sleaze, every single bit of sleaze".

Thought I’d share the moment I met our amazing candidate for #NorthShropshire



Sadly the sound wasn’t great, but as it’s just between us friends on Twitter thought I’d share anyway!#torysleaze #OldBexleyAndSidcup#RejoinEU #FBPE pic.twitter.com/757wpOZHTV — Richard Hewison (@RichardHewison) November 18, 2021

When asked about plans, he says: "I'm determined to ignore any of the corruption," before later adding: "I'll do anything for power old boy."

Outlining his manifesto, Mr Galdron later said: "I’m so pleased to be picked to fight this by election. That the last MP managed to get paid £300,000 a year to lobby for companies is an absolute disgrace. I could have got loads more!

"Sorry, I've been doing these impersonations too long and it's all too sleazy to accidentally slip into character."

Rejoin EU Party Leader Richard Hewison added: "We were genuinely disappointed when the talk of a unity anti-corruption activist in this by-election fell apart due to the ‘business as usual’ tribal politics of the big opposition parties. We had hoped they would grasp the opportunity to join forces to get rid of this rotten Brexit government."

Mr Galdron - aka Boris Been-Bunged - is up against 13 other candidates in the by-election, which is being held on Thursday, December 16.

The full list of candidates standing in the election is:

Suzie Akers Smith, Independent

Andrea Christabel Allen, UKIP

Boris Been-Bunged, Rejoin EU

Martin Edward Daubney, The Reclaim Party

Russell Fraser Dean, The Party Party

James Alexander Elliot, Heritage Party

Howling Lord Hope, The Official Monster Raving Looney Party

Earl Elvis Phillipe Jesse, Freedom Alliance The Real Alternative

Yolande Ann Kenward, IndependentDuncan Alistair Kerr, Green Party

Helen Margaret Lillian Morgan, Liberal Democrats

Neil Shastri Hurst, The Conservative Party

Kirsty Rebecca Walmsley, Reform UK