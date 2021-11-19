Independent 'anti-corruption' candidate to stand in North Shropshire by-election

Yolande Kenward is the latest candidate to enter the race to be the next North Shropshire MP

Independent Yolande Kenward is standing as an anti-corruption candidate for the seat left vacant by the resignation of Conservative Owen Paterson.

The 69-year old stood in Maidstone and The Weald in both the 2017 and 2019 general elections.

Speaking then, she said that achieving "justice for the victims of the banking crash" was top of her list of political priorities.

Speaking on social media this week she said: " I am a Justice for All campaigner who emailed Paterson in support only of his statement that the Office of the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner is bias & he did not get a fair investigation/hearing."

Ms Kenward says she has also spent many years campaigning for action against paedophiles and corruption.