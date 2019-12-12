General Election 2019: The Wrekin - Tories hope to hang on to former Labour marginal

Once a key Labour marginal, The Wrekin has been held by Mr Pritchard since 2005.

It is the second time Mr Harrison had sought to unseat him, having also fought the 2017 election.

The future of Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital and proposals to build new homes on green belt land both featured prominently in the campaign.

Both Mr Pritchard and Mr Harrison had voiced their opposition to controversial proposals to focus Shropshire’s A&E services at a new emergency unit in Shrewsbury, which would see Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital redeveloped as a site for planned care. The plans, drawn up by the clinical commissioning groups in the county, were ‘called in’ for review by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, but ultimately given the go-ahead, with a proviso that Telford would get a part-time ‘A & E local’.

Plans for 6,000 new homes around Tong, Albrighton and Shifnal have also featured highly in the campaign, putting Mr Pritchard on a collision course with Tory-controlled Shropshire Council.

Mr Pritchard asked local government minister Robert Jenrick to step in, and accused Shropshire Council of ‘environmental vandalism’.

Mr Pritchard held the seat with a strong majority of 9,564 in 2017, but for its first 10 years the seat had been held by Labour MPs Bruce Grocott and Peter Bradley.