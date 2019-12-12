General Election 2019: Telford - crucial ultra-marginal constituency

The result is set to declared at 3am in a battle which has been defined by debate over the future of hospital services in the town.

The fiercely fought contest saw both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn make keynote speeches in the town, Mr Corbyn for the launch of Labour’s campaign and Mr Johnson unveiling the Conservative manifesto.

The seat had been held by Labour for 18 years before Ms Allan snatched it in a surprise victory in 2015, taking it by a slender majority of 730. She retained it in 2017 with an even slimmer majority of 720, although that year’s contest was not contested by the UK Independence Party.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party chose Telford for its first West Midland regional conference in September, but the party’s prospective candidate Elaine Adams pulled out of the contest to avoid splitting the eurosceptic vote.

All candidates had put the controversial Future Fit hospital shake-up at the centre of their campaigns, vehemently opposing plans to focus full-time A&E services at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and redevelop Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital as a centre for planned care.

But the debate was thrown into confusion during Mr Johnson’s visit to the town. Responding to a question from the Shropshire Star, the Prime Minister appeared to signal a U-turn by saying Telford’s A&E would remain open. However moments later, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who had been sitting in the audience, confirmed that there was no change of policy, and that Mr Johnson was referring to the proposed part-time ‘A&E local’.

Brexit also proved to be a major issue in a constituency which had voted 66 per cent to Leave in the 2016 referendum.

The seat is the most urban, industrially focused constituency in Shropshire, with much of its employment coming from the three sprawling business parks at Halesfield, Stafford Park and Hortonwood.

The constituency was created in 1997, when the former Wrekin seat was split into two. Bruce Grocott, who had held the old Wrekin seat for Labour, became its first MP, and was succeeded by David Wright in 2001.